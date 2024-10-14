FOR MMC

The Spirit of Philanthropy Award is periodically given by the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin to individuals who have boldly participated in efforts to enhance our community. They have a vision for the future, a determination to leave a legacy to support that vision, and the generosity to make sure their vision becomes a reality for the community they love.

Spirit of Philanthropy recipients are individuals who partnered with the Community Foundation to make their philanthropic goals a reality. Some characteristics of a Spirit of Philanthropy recipient include: vision and foresight, leadership, wisdom, generosity, service, integrity, and tireless and selfless dedication to the community.

This year, the Community Foundation presented the Spirit of Philanthropy Award in memoriam to Elizabeth S. Peters, a woman who, during her lifetime, embraced and encouraged philanthropy in many ways. Her daughter, Mollie Peters Schade, accepted the award on her mother’s behalf. Tim Parker, Community Foundation President & CEO, explained the teardrop-shaped award, “The sculpture that was presented to Betty’s family signifies that one drop at a time, philanthropy changes a community and can affect the world – much the same way Betty’s acts of generosity will continue to positively affect our community for generations.”

A native of Wausau, Betty believed in giving back to her community – having served on numerous committees and boards – and generously supporting nonprofits in the area with her contributions. She was a long-time friend of the Community Foundation. The Elizabeth S. & Henry M. Peters Jr. Fund, established in 1988, is the longest held donor-advised fund administered within the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin.

A provision was made in Peters’ estate plans to leave a gift to the Community Foundation, which went into that fund – creating an endowed fund that has the capacity to make over $90,000 in grants annually into perpetuity.

Betty was a local trailblazer for women in the accounting field. After graduating from UW-Madison, she began her career with the Wipfli Ullrich accounting firm in Wausau, where she worked for over 40 years. She became a partner in 1962, being the first woman in the state of Wisconsin to become a partner in a CPA firm. Elizabeth was the first woman appointed to the Accounting Examining Board by Governor Patrick Lucey, which she served on for eight years.

An additional donation from the Peters estate was used to create the Elizabeth S. Peters Scholarship for the Advancement of Women Fund within the Community Foundation. Upon receiving the award, Mollie shared, “This scholarship was a dream of my mother’s. She was always looking for ways to encourage young women to enter and excel in the accounting field. I am so proud to see her vision become a reality. It is a living testament to her life’s work”

Graduating seniors from Marathon County high schools are awarded a $20,000 scholarship to be paid over four years. In addition, Peters Scholarship recipients have the opportunity to be paired with a local professional in the accounting field to receive mentorship and a potential internship with Wipfli accounting firm during their college career. This program is more than a scholarship – it is designed to set the recipients up for success, not only during their college years but also to jumpstart their career in the accounting field. Parker stated, “This scholarship model is an effort to keep young local talent in our community after graduation.” To date, four students have received, or are currently receiving, this generous scholarship.

Previous Spirit of Philanthropy recipients include Jeff Campo, Gene & Brenda Davis, Dick Dudley, D.J. & Mary Clare Freeman, Bart Kellnhauser, Jim Lundberg, Tom Mack, Caroline Mark, William & Mary Nell Reif, Ruth Schuette, Stanley Staples, Lawrence & Jane Sternberg, Jean Tehan, John Ullrich, and George & Estelle Wolff.