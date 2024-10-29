JANE SZMANDA ZELLER, VICE PRESIDENT UNITED WAY OF LANGLADE COUNTY

The United Way of Langlade County’s 2025 annual fundraising campaign officially runs from November 1st 2024 through January 31st, 2025 and we are asking for financial help to support the many local affiliate organizations that rely on the United Way to maintain their services. Our goal with this campaign is to meet or exceed last year’s successful 2024 campaign which resulted in distribution of $182,805 back to Langlade County!

Our 2024 distributions were to 13 local not-for-profit organizations that support basic services of food, health, safety, and education within Langlade County. These well-known and established organizations include Antigo Area Community Food Pantry, Antigo Special Olympics, AVAIL Inc., Boy Scouts, Boys and Girls Club of Langlade County, Child Caring Inc., Children’s Services Society, Langlade County Diaper Bank, Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes, SS Mary and Hyacinth Charity Committee, Salvation Army, Senior Center of Langlade County, and Weekend Backpack Program.

In order to qualify as a United Way affiliate and receive grant funding, these organizations must be an established not-for-profit 501(c)(3) that distributes United Way grant funds through services to Langlade county residents. Our board reviews all grant applicant requests and will interview and visit our affiliates throughout the year to ensure these funds are being appropriately spent to support Langlade County residents. Because requests for United Way funds routinely exceed the amount of funds raised, the United Way Board completes a final review to determine the level of funding that can be offered to the qualifying affiliate organizations based upon their request and the success of the local United Way campaign.

The United Way of Langlade County board is a not-for-profit and tax-exempt organization that is run locally by an all-volunteer board. The Board members include; Mary Jo Filbrandt, Jane Zeller, Jim Fittante, Mary Prunty, Jill Mattek-Nelson, Chelsea Payant Husnick, Donna Smith, Alex Falk, Katie Snipp, Rhonda Klement, & Matt Gaedtke. Being a volunteer organization, proceeds from the annual United Way campaign go directly to the local affiliate organizations. Only a small percentage of the donations are used to purchase campaign materials such as pledge cards and brochures. All board members and directors are local area volunteers.

Your local United Way is asking individuals and businesses to please consider giving a gift that will keep on giving to their community. Every dollar given is needed to support these local organizations as they work to continue offering their many valuable services. Because of the wide variety of service organizations that the United Way supports, your donation is likely to benefit you or your family members many times over. The citizens of Langlade County have a long standing and proud tradition of supporting needed causes that serve their local communities and we are confident that the same selfless generosity will shine through once again this year.

To donate to the United Way of Langlade County, you can send a check to UWLC at P.O. Box 594 or through our website at www.uwlangladecounty.org.

If you would like a member of the United Way Board to speak on behalf of United Way to a local group, organization or employee group please, contact any member of the United Way board or email your request to: [email protected].

Thank you for your ongoing and generous support.