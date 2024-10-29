Trail Planning Begins For Rib Mountain State Park

DNR

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced that it has begun the conceptual trail planning process for a property-wide trail plan at Rib Mountain State Park.

The concept phase begins the implementation of the property master plan approved by the Natural Resources Board in December 2022. The concept plan includes all elements of trails at the property that were included in the master plan, including hiking, climbing and bouldering, mountain biking, shared use, snowshoeing, snowmobiling and alpine skiing.

The DNR is completing the conceptual trail planning work in collaboration with many key local partners, including the Friends of Rib Mountain State Park, Greater Wausau Prosperity Partnership, Marathon County, the village of Rib Mountain, Wisconsin Climber’s Association, Granite Peak Corporation and the Central Wisconsin Off-Road Cycling Coalition.

Rib Mountain State Park is poised to be a central Wisconsin destination for natural resource and recreation enthusiasts.

“We’re excited to begin work on the trail plan while maintaining the property’s valuable and unique natural resources,” said Diane Brusoe, DNR Fish, Wildlife and Parks Division Administrator. “Being able to collaborate on this plan with our valued partners helps to ensure a balanced and sustainable approach to recreation development at the property.”

“We trust that the DNR and key stakeholders will protect the park landscape, the Talus Forest State Natural Area, along with the current hiking and snowshoe trails at Rib Mountain State Park while designing an enhanced trail system for additional recreational opportunities,” said representatives of the Friends of Rib Mountain State Park.

The department anticipates a public engagement period as part of the trail planning process in early 2025. Consistent with the park’s master plan, the DNR is committed to providing existing and additional year-round recreational and educational opportunities that are suited to and compatible with the physical and ecological characteristics of the property, as well as developing trails that provide high-quality experiences across the spectrum of skill levels.

For more information and to get signed up to receive project alerts, visit the Rib Mountain State Park webpage.