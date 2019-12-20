Dolores Stanke, 96

Dolores Stanke, of Antigo, entered eternal life on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at The Bay at Eastview Medical and Rehabilitation Center. She was 96 years old. She was born on January 8, 1923, at home in Fenwood, a daughter of Howard and Anna (Gall) Wilcott. She married Henry Stanke on January 31, 1948, at St Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. He preceded her in death on March 14, 1975.

She was a graduate of Marathon High School in 1941.

As a young lady she worked as a medical assistant for Dr. Nottbohm in White Lake then moved to Waukesha where she worked in a convalescent home. She moved to Wausau where she was secretary at Marathon Electric and met her husband Hank.

She raised her family in Wausau. After the death of her husband she moved to the Antigo area.

Survivors include a daughter, Diane (Dan) Zahrt, Ringle; a son, Jeff (Kathy) Stanke, Virginia Beach, VA; four grandchildren, Nicole (Jesse) Hoffman, Jaclyn (Nick) Hanke, Jonathan (Katy-Jane) Shanak, Matthew Zahrt; four great-grandchildren, Calvin Callahan, Cedar Hoffman, Harman Hoffman, Lorelai Hanke; a special niece, Kim (Brian) Joseph; two nephews, Chris Oatman, Keith (Mary) Oatman.

She was preceded in death by her husband; a sister, Arlyne “Penny” (Chet) Oatman; a brother, Allen in infancy.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Bradley Funeral Home with Rev. Marvin Kindle officiating. Burial will take place Tuesday in Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau.

Visitation will be Monday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Loves music, loves to dance. These were her true enjoyments and most especially with her loving sister Arlyne. Now Dolores and Arlyne are in the presence of their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ!

The family thanks the staff of The Bay at Eastview for their loving care of Dolores, especially the care and concern of Paula.