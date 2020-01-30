Frances Marie Schultz, 57

MIDDLETON – Frances Marie Schultz, age 57, of Middleton, Wis., passed away at her home on Friday Dec., 27, 2019. Frances was born on June 29, 1962 in Mauston, Wis., the daughter of Leslie and Mary Ellen (Bins) Schultz.

Frances grew up in Amherst Wis., graduating from Amherst High School in 1980. Having grown up in a family where education was highly valued Frances then attended Viterbo University graduating in 1984 with a degree in nursing. Her first job took her to Anitgo, Wis., where she worked at Langlade Memorial Hospital. After gaining a few years of experience she moved to Madison, Wis., working for UW Hospital & Clinics where she remained for the next 30 years, beginning as a staff RN at the bedside and then moving into nursing informatics. She touched many lives in her nursing career, and was highly regarded for her professionalism, knowledge and compassion.

Frances enjoyed her involvement in the community through her volunteer work. For over 25 years, Fran was a dedicated leadership volunteer for PBS Wisconsin. She served as Confirmation Manager for the Auction and was a member of the Auction Cabinet Leadership Team. Fran was so dedicated to Auction that she would take time off of work to volunteer for the event. She also lent her time each year to volunteering at PBS Wisconsin’s membership drives, Garden and Landscape Expo, and The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show. She logged over 2,500 volunteer hours for the station and in 2013, out of over 2,000 volunteers, she was recognized as PBS Wisconsin’s Volunteer of the Year. Her other volunteer passion was as a member of the Zonta Club of Madison, a service club dedicated to improving the lives of women. She was a committed, passionate member of Zonta since 1989, and functioned in a variety of roles locally and at the District level. Frances had a wide variety of interests and hobbies including music (she has an amazing collection of 80’s LP.s), movies, knitting, theater, stationary crafts, and cooking. She loved her nieces Grace and Claire with her whole heart and was a kind, loving, and supportive auntie. She will be missed a great deal by all who were fortunate to know and love her.

Frances is survived by her siblings, Mark Schultz of Oxnard, Cali., Christopher Schultz of Waupaca, Wis., and Lois “Lowie” Schultz of Merrill, Wis.; her beloved nieces, Grace and Claire Schultz of Merrill, Wis.; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Mary Ellen (Bins) Schultz; her paternal grandparents, Louis and Lois (Runge) Schultz; and her maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Hildegard (Heinritz) Bins.