Irmalee E. Gray, formerly of Antigo, died Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Froedert Memorial Hospital in West Bend. She was 94 years old. She was born on July 30, 1925, in Pickerel, a daughter of Charles and Clara (Clark) Steinfest. In 1953 she married Henry Gray in Waukeegan, Illinois. He preceded her in death on November 22, 2007.

She was a graduate of Antigo High School with the class of 1943 and attended the vocational school in Antigo for two years.

As a young lady she moved to Chicago where she worked at Eversharp. Returning to Antigo, she was employed as a hairstylist at the Langlade Beauty Shop and the Mode for several years. She moved to Milwaukee where she owned and operated the Green Tree Beauty Shop for 15 years retiring in 1975. She moved to Pickerel in 1984 and to Antigo in 1992.

She was a member of the Nicolet Country Club in Laona and enjoyed skiing, snowmobiling and entertaining.

Survivors include two sons, Jeffrey (Linda) Gray, Oshkosh, Kurt (Rhonda ) Gray, Germantown; two step-sons, Neil (Pat) Gray, Antigo, Terry (Carol) Gray, New Berlin; three sisters, Gladys “Gee Dee” (Jim) Christie, California, Vyrl Olsson, California, Ardis Boling, Wyoming; a brother, Kenneth Steinfest, Deerbrook; eleven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a son, Russell Gray; one grandson Adam Gray; a step-son, Ken Gray; two sisters, Katherine Schmiege and Geraldine Schneider; two brothers, Roman and Darryl Steinfest.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Bradley Funeral Home with Rev. Zachary Weber officiating.

Visitation will be on Friday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of services.

Memorials may be directed to the fund in support of Becky Hilger at CoVantage Credit Union.

Burial of cremains will take place in the spring at St. Wencel Catholic Cemetery, Neva.