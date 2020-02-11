Don Malzahn, 84

Don Malzahn, of Elcho, died Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was 84 years old. He was born on July 7, 1935, in Merrill, Wisconsin a son of August and Inez (Buck) Malzahn. He married Ruth Watts, she preceded him in death. He married Kathleen (Schmidt) Cornelius on December 12, 1988, in Las Vegas.

He graduated from Merrill High School. He served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956.

Don owned and operated Malzhan Masonry in West Bend until his retirement in 1997.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #138, Shiners and the American Legion all in West Bend.

He enjoyed spending weekends at the cottage on Pelican Lake, where he also loved to hunt and fish. Don enjoyed the companionship of his little buddy, Benji.

In addition to his wife, Kathleen he is survived by two sons, Mark (Denise) Malzahn of West Bend and Jeffrey Malzahn of Merrill; a daughter, Lora Richards of Watertown; a step-son, Kurt (Sheri) Cornelius of West Bend; a step-daughter, Kimberly (James) Feider of Ripon; 12 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth; two sisters, Jeannine (John) Bannister and Audrey Bierlien; two brothers, James (Ethel) Malzahn and infant brother, Donald; and a son-in-law, Jeff Richards.

A private burial will take place at a later date.