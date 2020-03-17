Free Meals Available during Closure of Antigo Schools

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

School meals will be provided on days schools are closed. The Unified School District of Antigo Food Service will distribute free breakfast and lunch each weekday, Monday through Friday, for students 18 and under. Free meals will be available for pick up between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the high school front entrance. Meals cannot be consumed on-site. Students may pick up breakfast and lunch at the same time. Free meal distribution will continue throughout the school closure.