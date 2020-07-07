PUBLISHER’S LETTER

Vacation or Staycation

Dear Reader,

We are in the swing of summer and that means vacation. One might think because of all we’ve been through

and continue to address that vacation should be put on the back burner. But, on the contrary, now is the time to take a vacation. You need to recharge, re-bond and just plain let a little steam out of the kettle. If traveling isn’t prudent given some areas that may not have it under control, take a “staycation” and do the things at home you didn’t have time for in the past. Recharge, recalibrate and get ready to take on the world again—but do it safely.

Patrick Wood

Publisher