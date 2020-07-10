Resiliency Strategy #2: Fostering Wellness

FROM CARRIE C. KUBACKI, POSITIVE YOUTH DEVELOPMENT EXTENSION EDUCATOR, UW-MADISON DIVISION OF EXTENSION

Building resiliency means starting with our own health and well-being first. This includes our physical, mental and emotional health. Caring for ourselves during challenging times means that we will be better equipped to manage daily life in the future. While the strategies below sound simple, it takes daily practice to ensure we are developing long-term wellness.

Take care of your body. Build in daily physical activity, healthy nutrition and hydration and proper sleep. When we are in good physical health, we are better equipped to deal with life’s challenges.

Develop positive coping strategies. Whether it is deep breathing, walking in nature or talking with a friend, practice healthy ways to cope on a regular basis. These strategies will be even more impactful during times of crisis and uncertainty.

Avoid negative outlets. At times, we may be tempted to mask of stress and negative feelings with harmful habits, such as overeating and using alcohol and other drugs. Focus instead on healthy ways to manage your emotions, and remember to connect with your support network as needed.

Practice mindfulness and gratitude. You can attain a greater sense of hope and peace in your life by regularly engaging in activities like prayer, meditation, and journaling. By visualizing positives aspects of our lives, we can improve and strengthen our state of mind.

Life can feel like an overwhelming barrage of waves taking us further out to sea and away from our own health and well-being. Accepting that the tides will change and climbing into our lifeboat of resiliency can help us ride with the waves instead of battling against them. By creating an awareness of our own wellness needs, we can accept the challenge of strengthening our own health and resilience.

Visit langlade.extension.wisc.edu or Facebook: Langlade County Division of Extension regularly to see new resiliency opportunities and resources. For additional information about resiliency please visit: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/resilient/index.htm or https://www.mindresilience.org/.