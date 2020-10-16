PUBLIC NOTIFICATION: COVID-19 INVESTIGATION IN SHAWANO COUNTY ESTABLISHMENT

FROM THE SHAWANO-MENOMINEE COUNTIES HEALTH DEPARTMENT

The Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department and Ho-Chunk Nation Department of Health are reporting that three employees of Ho-Chunk Gaming-Wittenberg have tested positive for COVID-19. A facility wide investigation is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum COVID-19 incubation periods of each other (28 days). The health departments and the establishment have been working together to review and strengthen existing prevention measures.

The Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department and Ho-Chunk Nation Department of Health are actively completing their investigations regarding the positive cases. One of the cases did not have close interaction with the public and two of the cases did have limited contact with the public. The health departments identified those with “close contact” to the individuals and requested that they quarantine. Ho-Chunk Gaming-Wittenberg wants to assure their employees and guests that extra safety precautions are being taken including screening of all employees and guests upon entry, requiring the use of face coverings, increased access to hand sanitizing stations, social distancing requirements, and increased testing of employees. In addition, the possibly affected areas have been cleaned and sanitized.

COVID-19 may spread from person-to-person. There is currently no vaccine and no treatment, so prevention is key. To stop the spread of illness, it is important to:

– If you are awaiting COVID-19 test results you must quarantine until you have been notified of your results.

– If you are determined to be a close contact of a positive person you must quarantine for 14 days after your last exposure to the positive. A negative test within the 14 days does NOT allow you out of quarantine.

– If your COVID-19 test results are positive you must isolate for 10 days and be fever free for 24 hours without the use of over the counter medications before returning to normal activity.

– Answer the call of contact tracers and be truthful about who you have been in contact with.

– Practice social distancing and keep six feet of distance between you and non-household members.

– Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer.

– Wear a cloth face-covering while in public.

– Stay home when sick.

– Avoid touching your face.

If you are experiencing any symptoms (headache, fatigue, cough, shortness of breath, fever, digestive discomfort), please contact your healthcare provider. You can view a full list of symptoms here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptomstesting/symptoms.html

To receive the most up-to-date information regarding the COVID-19 response in Shawano-Menominee Counties, please visit www.co.shawano.wi.us.

For more information please visit the Ho-Chunk Nation Health Department website at: health.ho-chunk.com