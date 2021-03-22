WEEKLY COVID-19 UPDATE

FROM THE LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

DISEASE UPDATES:

In the previous two weeks:

– The Burden of Illness for Langlade County was 35.4 per 100,000 and is still considered MODERATE. (WI Burden of Illness was 101.2 per 100,000).

– The Positivity Rate for Langlade County was 0.9% and is still considered LOW. Only 632 tests were performed during that time period. (WI Positivity Rate was 2.2%).

WI Department of Health Services (DHS) has announced they are ramping up data cleaning efforts as decreasing cases have allowed for increased capacity to focus on data quality. For more information please visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/news/releases/031820.htm

VACCINATION UPDATES:

Groups that are currently eligible to receive the vaccine include:

– Health care workers

– EMS, fire department and police departments

– Persons aged 65 and older

– Education and child care staff

– People enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs

– Some public-facing essential workers (Includes chef, server or host in a restaurant)

– Non-frontline essential health care personnel

– Facility staff and residents in congregate living settings

– Spiritual care providers

Groups that will be eligible as of March 22: People age 16 and older with certain medical conditions:

– Asthma (moderate-to-severe)

– Cancer

– Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

– Chronic kidney disease

– COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

– Cystic fibrosis

– Diabetes mellitus type 1 or 2

– Down syndrome

– Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

– Hypertension or high blood pressure

– Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system)

– Liver disease

– Neurologic conditions, such as intellectual disabilities and dementia

– Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)

– Obesity (body mass index [BMI of 30-39 kg/m2)

– Overweight (BMI of 25-29 kg/m2)

– Pregnancy

– Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

– Sickle cell disease

– Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

WI DHS anticipates the general public will be eligible for the vaccine sometime in May.

WI DHS announced that four new pharmacy partners in Wisconsin started receiving vaccine this week as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. This includes the Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network (CPESN), which includes some Hometown Pharmacies, as well as Managed Health Care Associates, Meijer, and Walmart.

Marathon County will be the site of a community based COVID-19 vaccination clinic supported by AMI. Tentative opening date is early April. The clinic will provide 200 of doses of vaccine each day. More details will be provided as they become available.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) are warning Wisconsinites of scammers who are trying to take advantage of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to steal money and personally identifiable information. Learn how to protect yourself and or loved one from potential vaccine fraud here: https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/News_Media/COVID19FAQsAvoidVaccineImposterScams.aspx

To view a map of vaccine providers please visit: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-map.htm

For questions about the COVID-19 vaccine call 844-684-1064 (toll-free).

STATE AND COUNTY DATA: As of Thursday, March 18, 2021:

Approximately 23% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

70.4% of Wisconsinites aged 65 and over have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Approximately 21.8% of Langlade County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total (first and second doses) 6572 doses have been given to Langlade County residents.

62% of Langlade County residents aged 65 and over have received at least one dose of vaccine.

LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT DATA: As of Thursday, March 18, 2021:

Langlade County Health Department has administered 2175 total doses. Of these doses:

1581 have been first doses.

986 (62%) of these first doses have been provided to individuals in the 65 years or older eligibility group. This percent may be slightly higher, as there have been individuals 65 years or older that were vaccinated as a prior eligible group (health care worker, fire or police).

In total, the Langlade County Health Department has provided approximately 33% of the total vaccinations received by its’ county residents.

(Benchmark for local health departments is 14%.)

We have successfully worked through our age 65 and over wait list and have offered a vaccine to those individuals who have not yet received one. We are now offering vaccines to educators and those in the currently eligible groups.

If any county residents received a COVID-19 vaccination OUTSIDE of the state of Wisconsin, or through the VA, please notify the Langlade County Health Department to ensure the Wisconsin Immunization Registry is updated. This helps ensure the data reported is as accurate as possible.

For additional information please see the CDC website, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website or the Langlade County Health Department website. You can also follow us on Facebook.