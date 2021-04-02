Antigo Times

Letter from Publisher
PUBLISHER’S LETTER

By Antigo Times
April 2, 2021
Rejuvenation

Dear Reader,
When we were young, even the tiniest of moments were so precious – the innocence, the ideals, the first loves of everything were a treasure in our rose-colored view. We were just peeking into a world that had big possibilities and infinite pathways. The biggest moments, like that first kiss, a graduation ceremony, getting married, witnessing a birth – were larger than life, and more valuable than bags of jewels and gold.

For those of us now at an older age, we have fought the good fight, even more than one good fight. Long travels in the world have shrunk it to a place that’s not quite so mind-boggling. The moments of romance, novelty, and crusades now have given way to more tranquil times, seemingly mundane, yet also full of peace and serenity.

At this stage the renewal comes from quieter pursuits – religion, meditation, even yoga. But I look into my grandchildren’s eyes and see that the adventure is just beginning for them, and that is a delight.
Patrick J. Wood
Publisher

