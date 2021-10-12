DHS Provides Update on Measles Cases in Wisconsin

Risk of measles transmission in surrounding communities remains low

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), the Monroe County Health Department, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have confirmed 22 cases of measles in Wisconsin. Cases have occurred among people currently living at Fort McCoy in Monroe County with recent history of travel from Afghanistan as part of the United States government’s emergency evacuation efforts. There are currently zero known, active measles cases at Fort McCoy. The risk of measles transmission in the surrounding communities is considered to be low at this time.

“From the very beginning, we have welcomed Afghan allies to Wisconsin. We will continue to support federal and local partners in their ongoing efforts to contain the spread of measles and ensure those who have been evacuated from their home communities are receiving the medical care they need in order to be healthy and well-protected,” said Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “The hardships Afghan evacuees have endured in the past year are truly unimaginable, and I ask that we all practice compassion, and respect people’s privacy and culture as the resettlement process continues.”