City of Antigo Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting Agenda for 12/15/21

MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

6:00 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Approval of the Minutes from the November 17, 2021 Meeting

2. Carry Over Request of Vacation Balance for Administrative Assistant at the Street Department

3. Acceptance of a Bid for the Purchase of City-owned Property (Without Detached Workshop) Located at 313 E. 5th Avenue

4. Accept Bid in the Amount of $34,251 for Vehicle Exhaust System from Hasting Air Energy Control, Inc.

5. Approval of Amendment to Section 38-268 (b)(3) of the City of Antigo Ordinances Regarding Municipal Parking Lots to Include the 1000 Block of Fifth Avenue

6. Delete the Limitation on the Quantity of Intoxicating Liquor Sold at a “Class B” Establishment for Consumption Off-Premises

7. Change Time for When the Sale of Alcohol Can Occur for “Class A” Liquor and Class “A” Fermented Malt Beverages

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Cheryl Barta, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.