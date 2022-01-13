Antigo Times

City of Antigo Broadband Utility Commission Meeting Agenda for 1/17/22

By Antigo Times
January 13, 2022
MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM
CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET
Monday, January 17, 2022
4:30 PM

Call to Order
Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:
1. Election of Officers
2. Update and Report from Cirrinity
3. Payment of Invoices (if needed)

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Cheryl Barta, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.

