City of Antigo Hotel/Motel Commission Meeting Agenda for 2/2/22

MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, February 02, 2022

8:00 AM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. December 31, 2021 Unaudited Financial Recap

2. Update on Status of 2022 Visitors Guide

3. Update on Antigo/Langlade County Chamber of Commerce Building/Property Improvements from the $65,000 Contribution

4. Antigo/Langlade County Chamber of Commerce 2021 Marketing and Proposed 2022 Budget

5. Langlade County Economic Development Corporation 2021 Marketing and Proposed 2022 Budget

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Cheryl Barta, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.