City of Antigo Public Works Committee Meeting Agenda for 1/26/22

MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

5:30 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Approval of the Minutes from the December 21, 2021 Meeting

2. Sewer Credit in the Amount of $294.88 as a Hose was Left Running Outside at 224 South Park Street

3. Declaring Intent to Exercise Police Powers in Accordance with State Statutes to Cancel Deferred Assessments for 1813 Charlotte Street, 1827 Charlotte Street, 1936 Charlotte Street, and 2025 Charlotte Street in Consideration for Land to be Given to the City

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Cheryl Barta, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.