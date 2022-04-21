Langlade County Residents can Help get Broadband in their Communities

Taking a simple internet speed test will identify areas of need

FROM THE LANGLADE COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

Access to broadband is vital for the economic health and growth of Wisconsin. Yet many homes and businesses have no broadband access or internet service speeds that fall below FCC standards.

State and federal grants are available to bring broadband to underserved areas around the state, but in order to tap into those grants the state must identify those areas of greatest need.

To help ensure broadband access, Langlade County and Grow North Regional Economic Development Corporation are working to roll out a simple internet speed test, made possible by a grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). Grow North and its local partners are asking residents and businesses to take the test to help establish where support is needed.

“The data that the FCC has collected has been misleading, particularly when a unit of geography such as a census tract or a census block was considered “covered” when only one person in that area could obtain broadband.” said Angie Close, LCEDC Executive Director. “The goal of this project is to create an accurate Langlade County Broadband Map of where internet service is and is not available here and throughout our Northwoods region.

“Access to broadband will help Wisconsin attract companies and workers, and broadband is critical for those working or doing schoolwork from home or trying to access services online,” said Missy Hughes, WEDC Secretary and CEO. “But we can’t do this without the help of Wisconsinites statewide. We need as many of us as possible to take a very easy internet speed test

To take the test, residents and businesses simply need to visit https://expressoptimizer.net/public/, from their home or work location, by May 8, 2022. It will only take a few moments and personal information is always protected and never shared.

Even those residents without internet access can help by logging onto the site from a friend’s home or the local library. Click on “Enter an address with No Available Service” to complete the survey