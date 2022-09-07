The Apollo Trio to Perform in Visiting Artists Program on September 17th

FROM THE WABENO AREA PLAYERS

Wabeno Area Players are very happy to be able to bring the Apollo Trio to the stage at the Nancy Volk Auditorium in Wabeno on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 7 pm. This concert is part of the Visiting Artist Program sponsored by the Players.

The Apollo Trio is comprised of flautist Scott Metlicka, clarinetist Patrick Rehker, and bassoonist Josh Fleming. All three musicians are experts on their respective instruments, and have performed primarily across the Midwest and Eastern United States. Their specialties range from Musical Theatre to Symphonic works, and among the three gentlemen, they have received numerous awards, taught countless students, and performed thousands of hours of music.

While the members of the trio live in the Milwaukee and Chicago areas, Mr. Metlicka has ties to our area, because he has a cottage on Lake Lucerne. One of his passions is biking from his home in Elgin, IL to the cottage. Mr. Metlicka regularly practices on the dock, on Lake Lucerne. In 2020, the trio performed an outdoor concert by the lake and brought great joy to a difficult time. Those fortunate to experience a practice session or outdoor concert can attest to the delight this group brings to their audiences.

The evening’s musical selections are from a recent program the trio performed at the Lords Park Zoo, in Elgin, IL entitled “Bach, Bison, and Bassoon”. Following the concert, there will be a reception where audience members can meet the performers.

Tickets are available online at ShowTix4U.com. Enter Wabeno Area Players in the search box (where it says, “Search for an Organization”), and scroll down to the Apollo Trio poster. Tickets will also be available one hour before show time at the box office. Mark your calendars for September 17, 2022! There are many events happening in our area during the day. This will be a perfect way to spend the evening. It’s a must-see event!