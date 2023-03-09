Antigo Times

It's Girl Scout Cookie Time!

It’s Girl Scout Cookie Time!

By Natasha Winkler
March 9, 2023
Buy your favorite cookies from a troop or find a local booth near you.

Girl Scouts everywhere are embarking on a fun, skill-building adventure through the Girl Scout Cookie Program! Using a hybrid model of online ordering and the return of in-person selling, cookie entrepreneurs in your community are ready to get you your favorites while earning money for activities with their troops.

So, if you know a Girl Scout, let her know you’re ready to support her. If you don’t, here’s another way to get delicious cookies and support local Girl Scouts.

Today’s Hair/715-623-2626

725 Superior St

Antigo, WI 54409

Saturday, Mar. 11th

Fleet Farm/Antigo

2511 Neva Road

Antigo, WI 54409

Sunday, Mar. 12th

Fleet Farm/Antigo

2511 Neva Road

Antigo, WI 54409

Saturday, Mar. 18th

Today’s Hair/715-623-2626

725 Superior St

Antigo, WI 54409

Saturday, Mar. 18th

Walmart – Grocery Door/Antigo

200 E State Highway 64

Antigo, WI 54409

Saturday, Mar. 18th

Pick’N Save/Antigo

406 Highway 64

Antigo, WI 54409

Sunday, Mar. 19th

Walmart – Grocery Door/Antigo

200 E State Highway 64

Antigo, WI 54409

Sunday, Mar. 19th

Pick’N Save/Antigo

406 Highway 64

Antigo, WI 54409

Sunday, Mar. 26th

