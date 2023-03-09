It’s Girl Scout Cookie Time!
Buy your favorite cookies from a troop or find a local booth near you.
Girl Scouts everywhere are embarking on a fun, skill-building adventure through the Girl Scout Cookie Program! Using a hybrid model of online ordering and the return of in-person selling, cookie entrepreneurs in your community are ready to get you your favorites while earning money for activities with their troops.
So, if you know a Girl Scout, let her know you’re ready to support her. If you don’t, here’s another way to get delicious cookies and support local Girl Scouts.
Today’s Hair/715-623-2626
725 Superior St
Antigo, WI 54409
Saturday, Mar. 11th
Fleet Farm/Antigo
2511 Neva Road
Antigo, WI 54409
Sunday, Mar. 12th
Fleet Farm/Antigo
2511 Neva Road
Antigo, WI 54409
Saturday, Mar. 18th
Today’s Hair/715-623-2626
725 Superior St
Antigo, WI 54409
Saturday, Mar. 18th
Walmart – Grocery Door/Antigo
200 E State Highway 64
Antigo, WI 54409
Saturday, Mar. 18th
Pick’N Save/Antigo
406 Highway 64
Antigo, WI 54409
Sunday, Mar. 19th
Walmart – Grocery Door/Antigo
200 E State Highway 64
Antigo, WI 54409
Sunday, Mar. 19th
Pick’N Save/Antigo
406 Highway 64
Antigo, WI 54409
Sunday, Mar. 26th