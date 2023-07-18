Hydrating is Key in Summer Heat

Summer is a season to enjoy some fun in the sun, but it’s imperative that people remember to take steps to reduce their risk for heat illness. Those measures should include efforts to hydrate and remain hydrated throughout the day. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that water will almost always help people remain hydrated even when they’re working in the heat. But food also plays a vital role in preventing heat illness, as the CDC notes eating regular meals can help to replace the salt lost through sweat. It’s also important that individuals avoid energy drinks and alcohol when spending time in the hot summer sun. Many energy drinks contain more caffeine than standard servings of coffee, tea and soft drinks, and excessive caffeine consumption can contribute to dehydration. The same can be said for alcohol, and the CDC reports that consuming alcohol within 24 hours of working in the heat can increase the risk of heat illness.