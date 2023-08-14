Think Smart Before You Start Your Boats & ATVs

DNR

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds everyone to enjoy their recreational vehicles safely and sober at all times.

So far this year, there have been nine boating fatalities, five of which happened in July. There have also been 17 fatal ATV/UTV crashes so far in 2023.

DNR law enforcement officials say the message is simple: always ride sober, and always wear a helmet or life jacket.

Water Safety Tips

While on the water, make sure to:

Always wear a properly fitted life jacket with a snug fit and fastened when you’re on or near the water. Life jackets will keep you on top of the water if you walk off an unexpected drop-off, if a wave or current overpowers you or if you fall out of a boat.

River shorelines and sandbars pose unseen dangers. Higher, fast-moving water can tax an individual’s boating, paddling and swimming skills.

Keep an eye on the weather and let someone know where you are going.

More boating safety tips are available on the DNR website.

ATV/UTV Safety Tips

While out riding ATVs/UTVs:

Always wear a helmet, seatbelt and protective clothing when riding.

Stop at every stop sign.

Look ahead for curves and trail hazards.

Stay to the right and use caution around curves.

For more information on ATV and UTV recreation in Wisconsin, visit the DNR’s ATV/UTV riding in Wisconsin webpage.