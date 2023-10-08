Antigo Times

Boys & Girls Club CEO Says Farewell

By Natasha Winkler
October 8, 2023
Angel Zimmerman is saying farewell to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwoods (BGCNW) after an 18-year tenure, 11.5 as CEO. Zimmerman will focus on her health and healing as she was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago, and continues to receive treatment after a metastatic diagnosis this past spring.  

Zimmerman writes:

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce my departure from the BGCNW. After 18 years of working with some of the most caring and passionate people, I am proud of everything our team has accomplished. The BGCNW will always hold a special place in my heart, and I am honored to have worked with such a dedicated group of individuals.

During my tenure, I have witnessed the Club’s growth and development, and I am so proud of all the accomplishments we have made over the past 23 years. Together, we have created a nurturing environment for children to learn, grow, and thrive. I will continue to advocate for the Club in any way possible, and I am happy to help out where I can.

As I move on to the next chapter of my life, I wish nothing but the best for the Club members/families, staff, and board. I look forward to hearing about all future successes, and I am confident that the BGCNW will continue to make a positive impact on the community.

I want to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to all of you for navigating through the various challenges.”

Tonya McKenna Trabant, BGCNW Corporate Board President writes:

“Angel’s commitment, skill and passion have helped BGCNW to serve countless individual youth and families. She’s made our communities a better place and made a lifelong impact. We are all incredibly grateful for her service to us all.”

The BGCNW Board of Directors has formed a search committee to fill the position, with more information to come in the weeks ahead. Currently, Ann Kaiser, who formerly served as CEO at the Chippewa Valley Boys & Girls Club in Western Wisconsin, is serving as Interim CEO.

A farewell and open house are scheduled for Tuesday, October 24 from 5:30-7 pm at the main Clubhouse in Antigo, 411 Superior St. The community is invited. Donations in tribute to Angel’s service are being accepted at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwoods, by mail, or online.

Media Contact:

Tammy Walrath, Director of Resource Development

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwoods

715-627-1389 ext. 7

[email protected]

