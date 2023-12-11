SUMMITTED BY LINDA GRALL

On Sunday, December 3, 2023, the Antigo Sno-Drifters held their annual Christmas party at Quinn’s Pub Grill Banquet Hall. Carol and Glen and their staff put on a delicious dinner and their service was outstanding! The afternoon was filled with laughs, raffles, and awards. Three members from our club were recognized and honored at our party. Dave Braasch was recognized for his dedicated service to our club by putting in 100+ hours annually of trail work/grooming and received a special Antigo Sno-Drifters hat noting that. Drew Grall was recognized as being the 2023 AWSC Young Groomer of the Year and was also given a special hat noting that achievement.

Last, but not least Tim Grall was recognized and honored for being a 35+ year club member with being 25+ years as Vice President and President for the Antigo Sno-Drifters. Tim is also the Langlade County Director for AWSC-Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs and President of the Langlade County Snowmobile Council. Tim was also given a special Antigo Sno-Drifters hat and was honored by having a trail segment that is located behind his property dedicated to him with signs that will be put up to recognize his many years of service to our club.

Three other members of our club Sandy and Bob Pregler and Don Wild have also been recognized over the past few years for their dedicated service to our club and have signs on their trail segments that have been dedicated to them. When you are out snowmobiling just remember that it takes a lot of very hard-working volunteers to help make Langlade County some of the best snowmobile trails in Wisconsin! Think Snow!!