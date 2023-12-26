Hofrichter Finishes On Top Of Podium At Hodag Scramble, Arrowood Finishes In Second



Olivia Hofrichter and Jayson Arrowood continued their hot start to the season at the 26 team

Hodag scramble.



Competing at 165 pounds, Olivia Hofrichter need less than 4 minutes of mat time to defeat her

opponents and take first place. In her first match, Hofrichter faced Cadence Williams of Ashland.

Hofrichter needed only 29 seconds to lock up an overhook and toss Williams to the mat, earning

the quick victory by pinfall.

In her second match, Hofrichter competed against Aeryona Cronin of Wautoma. Hofrichter

would once again be in total control, finishing a single leg for the initial takedown and using a

half nelson to take a 4-1 lead in the first period. In the second period, Hofrichter only needed 19

seconds to snap Cronin to the ground, and then used an armbar to turn Cronin to her back,

earning the pinfall at 2:58.

In her final match of the day, Hofrichter needed only 16 seconds for the initial takedown, before

using a turn to get 3 nearfall points and take a 5-0 lead 50 seconds into the match. Another turn

for Hofrichter led to a pinfall victory at the 52 second mark.

Also putting in a very solid day of wrestling was Jayson Arrowood. In his first match, Arrowood

faced off with Evan Hintz of Rosholt. Arrowood would waste little time, needing only 16

seconds to secure a double leg for the initial takedown. Arrowood would then lock up an

Oklahoma, turning Hintz to his back, and earning the pinfall victory in only 39 seconds.

Arrowood would also start strong in his second match against Hudson Hilgart of Chequamegon,

needing only 19 seconds to earn the initial takedown. Arrowood would then use strong riding on

top, not allowing Hilgart any room to escape, and eventually turned and pinned his opponent,

picking up the victory at the 1:43 mark.

In the quarterfinals, Arrowood would have another dominant match, this time against Preston

Schuelke of Merril. Arrowood would take a 7-0 lead after the first period on the strength of an

early takedown, and then separate two and three-point near falls.

After Arrowood chose to start on bottom in the second period, he quickly earned an escape,

another takedown, and another turn to up his lead to 13-0. Arrowood would turn Schuelke to his

back once more, leading to a pinfall victory for the Antigo wrestler at 3:55.

In the semifinals, Arrowood competed with Laken Villeverde of Ashland. Arrowood would once

again start strong, needing only 28 seconds to capture a single leg for the initial takedown.

Arrowood would then lock up another Oklahoma, leading to the pinfall victory at the 80 second

mark.

Arrowood’s four victories on the day led to a championship match against Andres Sanchez of

Wittenberg-Birnamwood, the 6 th ranked wrestler in the state.

Arrowood would continue his streak of starting fast, using a single leg for the initial takedown

early in the match. Sanchez would be able to earn a reversal to tie the match about 30 seconds

later. Sanchez would then be able to counter a reversal attempt with a step over, before tossing in

a leg and securing the pinfall victory at 1:28. With the victory, Sanchez improved to 20-0 on the

season. Arrowood’s great day of wrestling increased his record to 17-3 on the season.

Nolan Kielcheski was able to finish in sixth place on the day. Kielcheski would need only 74

seconds to defeat his first opponent, Derek Pisca of Phillips. Kielcheski would use a Russian tie

to get to a body lock for the initial takedown, and then use a cradle to pin his opponent.

Kielcheski would face Braeden Groshek of Wittenberg-Birnamwood in the next round.

Kielcheski would score first, dragging Groshek to the mat with a Russian tie. The round would

end with a 2-0 Kielcheski lead.

In the second round, Groshek would start on bottom, and Kielcheski would use a cradle to earn 3

nearfall points, increasing his lead to 5. Later in the round, Kielcheski would lock up another

cradle, this time earning the victory by pinfall at 3:42.

Kielcheski would next face Dominic Caylor of Oconto. Caylor would take a 4-2 lead into the

second period on the strength of a pair of takedowns. Kielcheski would earn 2 escapes in the

second period against a Caylor takedown leading to a 6-4 lead for the Oconto wrestler.

In the third period, Caylor got an escape, and Kielcheski earned a takedown to cut the lead to 7-

Kielcheski allowed Caylor to escape in hopes of getting an equalizing takedown as the match

ended, but Caylor was able to defend and escape with an 8-6 victory.

Kielcheski would compete with Connor Kaseno of Ashland in the next round. Kaseno was able

to counter a throw attempt to earn the first takedown. Kielcheski would earn the escape, and then

snap Kaseno to the ground, earning the Antigo wrestler a takedown. During the takedown,

Kielcheski locked up a cradle and earned a pair of nearfall points. A late Kaseno escape led to a

5-2 Antigo lead at the end of the first period.

To start the second period, Kaseno made the mistake of going bottom against Kielcheski, and

Kielcheski was able to lock up a pair of cradles for 2 and 3-near fall points respectively while

riding out on top the entire period.

In the third period, Kielcheski earned a reversal and another pair of nearfall points off of a quick

switch attempt. Kielcheski would walk away with the 14-4 major decision victory.

In the fifth-place match, Ethan Upson of Phillips would use a pair of takedowns, a reversal, and

an escape to take a 7-0 victory. Kielcheski was able to finish an impressive 6 th place on the day.

First year wrestler Johanan Taylor showed off some amazing athleticism in improving his season

record on varsity to 7-3 with 4 victories against only 1 defeat, finishing in 9 th place.

Taylor’s day started with a match against Shayden Hylleberg of Rhinelander. After a scoreless

first period, Taylor was able to execute a sit back technique from the bottom, and pull his

opponent over the top, earning the pinfall victory 15 seconds into the second round.

In his second match, Taylor faced Blake Younker of Tomahawk. Taylor was able to score the

first takedown, and an escape by Younker led to a 2-1 Antigo lead after 1.

In the second period, Younker would choose to start on bottom, earned a reversal, and then

picked up the pinfall victory at 2:39.

Taylor would face Joshua Nutt of Phillips next. Taylor was able to use two first period takedown

to set up a cradle, earning the fall at 1:38.

In his fourth match, Taylor needed only 20 seconds to take Brayen Boivin of Shawno down to

the mat. Taylor would then only need an additional 30 seconds to lock up the victory by pinfall.

In his final match of the day, Taylor would make short work of Mason Chell of Northwestern.

Taylor would snap Chell down to a whipover, earning the victory by pinfall in only 31 seconds.

The four victories on the day led to a 9 th place finish for Johanan Taylor.

Freshman Jack Sundermeyer finished in 11 th on the day. After a first round loss to eventual

champion Drew Hansen of Gladstone, the young Antigo wrestler faced Eddie Alloway of

Crandon. Sundermeyer would earn the takedown in only 9 seconds, and then used a chindrop to

earn the pinfall victory at the 28 second mark.

In his third match, Sundermeyer faced Noah Siegmann of Chequamegon. Sundermeyer would

earn a late first period takedown to take a 2-0 lead into the second period. In the second period,

Sundermeyer would earn a quick reversal and pin, earning the victory only 9 seconds into the

second round.

After dropping a match to Jason McMillan of Phillips, Sundermeyer faced Gage Steltenpohl of

Wautoma. Sundermeyer would score first with a snapdown and go behind. A Steltenpohl

reversal and Sundermeyer escape led to a 3-2 lead for Antigo after the first period.

The only scoring in the second period was an escape by Steltenpohl, knotting the match up at 3

to enter the final period.

In the final period, Sundermeyer would score first with an escape to take a 4-3 lead.

Sundermeyer was then able to score a takedown. A late reversal by Steltenpohl wasn’t enough,

as Sundermeyer earned the hard fought 6-5 victory, earning 11 th in the process.

Other highlights on the day included:

Jack Stronstad earned 3 victories by pinfall enroute to a 18 th place finish.

Levi Binversie was victorious twice by pinfall on his way to a 10 th place finish.

Owen Medo had victories by major decision and pinfall enroute to a 11 th place finish.

Trystin Powell won twice by pinfall to finish in 13 th place.

Caleb Vandenlangenberg won by decision and pinfall to earn 14th place.

Aidan Kielcheski picked up wins by decision and pinfall enroute to a 15 th place finish.

Seth Medo won a pair of matches by pinfall to finish 15 th .

Jordy Pregler picked up a pair of wins via pinfall to finish 21 st .

Jonathan Wissbroecker won a match by decision and finished in 11 th place.

Michael Hofrichter won a match by pinfall and finished 18 th .

Also competing on the day were Nolan Lucht and Petra Dufour.

Hodag Scramble 2023 Results for Antigo

113

Jonathan Wissbroecker (2-7) placed 11th and scored 0.0 team points.

 Round 1 – Blake Underwood (Marathon) 18-0 won by tech fall over Jonathan

Wissbroecker (Antigo) 2-7 (TF-1.5 2:24 (17-1))

 Round 2 – Reid Votis (Crandon) 12-8 won by tech fall over Jonathan Wissbroecker

(Antigo) 2-7 (TF-1.5 4:40 (16-1))

 Round 3 – Brayden Ristau (Tomahawk) 8-6 won by major decision over Jonathan

Wissbroecker (Antigo) 2-7 (MD 15-2)

 Round 4 – Zack Larson (Tomahawk) 5-6 won by fall over Jonathan Wissbroecker

(Antigo) 2-7 (Fall 5:11)

 Round 5 – Jonathan Wissbroecker (Antigo) 2-7 won by decision over Hoyt Dantoin

(Rhinelander) 1-13 (Dec 9-6)

120

Owen Medo (3-7) placed 11th and scored 3.0 team points.

 Round 1 – Isai Lezama (Wautoma) 15-8 won by fall over Owen Medo (Antigo) 3-7 (Fall

1:22)

 Round 2 – Braxton Olson (Wittenberg-Birnamwood) 12-8 won by fall over Owen Medo

(Antigo) 3-7 (Fall 3:47)

 Round 3 – Owen Medo (Antigo) 3-7 won by major decision over Ethan Humphrey

(Chequamegon) 5-12 (MD 14-4)

 Consolation Bracket – Aidan Spriks (Gladstone HS) 2-3 won by fall over Owen Medo

(Antigo) 3-7 (Fall 2:52)

 11th Place Match – Owen Medo (Antigo) 3-7 won by fall over Jameson Zinda (Rosholt)

1-7 (Fall 2:51)

126

Aidan Kielcheski (5-9) placed 15th and scored 2.0 team points.

 Round 2 – Aidan Kielcheski (Antigo) 5-9 won by decision over Naaman Stanley

(Wabeno/Laona/Three Lakes) 4-13 (Dec 10-9)

 Round 3 – Tyler Winch (Iron Mountain HS) 15-1 won by fall over Aidan Kielcheski

(Antigo) 5-9 (Fall 0:44)

 Cons. Round 1 – Walley Horlback (Tomahawk) 5-5 won by fall over Aidan Kielcheski

(Antigo) 5-9 (Fall 0:33)

 Cons. Round 2 – Alek Jokinen (Iron Mountain HS) 2-3 won by fall over Aidan Kielcheski

(Antigo) 5-9 (Fall 0:59)

 15th Place Match – Aidan Kielcheski (Antigo) 5-9 won by fall over Caeden Boudreaux

(Phillips) 2-5 (Fall 1:23)

132

Jack Sundermeyer (4-9) placed 11th and scored 4.0 team points.

 Round 1 – Drew Hansen (Gladstone HS) 16-0 won by fall over Jack Sundermeyer

(Antigo) 4-9 (Fall 0:22)

 Round 2 – Jack Sundermeyer (Antigo) 4-9 won by fall over Eddie Alloway (Crandon) 3-7

(Fall 0:28)

 Cons. Round 1 – Jack Sundermeyer (Antigo) 4-9 won by fall over Noah Siegmann

(Chequamegon) 6-9 (Fall 2:09)

 Cons. Round 2 – Jason McMillan (Phillips) 6-5 won by fall over Jack Sundermeyer

(Antigo) 4-9 (Fall 0:42)

 11th Place Match – Jack Sundermeyer (Antigo) 4-9 won by decision over Gage

Steltenpohl (Wautoma) 5-5 (Dec 6-5)

132

Seth Medo (4-10) placed 15th.

 Round 2 – Seth Medo (Antigo) 4-10 won by fall over Michael Milligan

(Wabeno/Laona/Three Lakes) 0-13 (Fall 1:12)

 Round 3 – Brayden Madl (Crandon) 12-5 won by fall over Seth Medo (Antigo) 4-10 (Fall

1:47)

 Cons. Round 1 – Gage Steltenpohl (Wautoma) 5-5 won by fall over Seth Medo (Antigo)

4-10 (Fall 2:58)

 Cons. Round 2 – Gideon Hayek (Wittenberg-Birnamwood) 5-5 won by fall over Seth

Medo (Antigo) 4-10 (Fall 3:20)

 15th Place Match – Seth Medo (Antigo) 4-10 won by fall over Noah Siegmann

(Chequamegon) 6-9 (Fall 0:44)

150

Levi Binversie (11-7) placed 10th and scored 6.0 team points.

 Round 2 – Levi Binversie (Antigo) 11-7 received a bye () (Bye)

 Round 3 – Nolan Bradley (Crandon) 15-5 won by fall over Levi Binversie (Antigo) 11-7

(Fall 2:42)

 Cons. Round 1 – Levi Binversie (Antigo) 11-7 won by fall over James Howen (Wautoma)

5-8 (Fall 2:38)

 Cons. Round 2 – Levi Binversie (Antigo) 11-7 won by fall over Jorel Matchopatow

(Shawano Community) 2-3 (Fall 1:28)

 9th Place Match – Bryer Burkhart (Northwestern) 4-1 won by fall over Levi Binversie

(Antigo) 11-7 (Fall 2:44)

150

Michael Hofrichter (5-6) placed 18th.

 Round 2 – Bryer Burkhart (Northwestern) 4-1 won by fall over Michael Hofrichter

(Antigo) 5-6 (Fall 0:43)

 Round 3 – Derek Vesely (Marathon) 17-4 won by fall over Michael Hofrichter (Antigo)

5-6 (Fall 2:22)

 Cons. Round 1 – Michael Hofrichter (Antigo) 5-6 received a bye () (Bye)

 Cons. Round 2 – Michael Hofrichter (Antigo) 5-6 won by fall over Aiden Mcfadden

(Chequamegon) 2-10 (Fall 5:26)

 17th Place Match – Seth Cruz (Northwestern) 8-10 won by fall over Michael Hofrichter

(Antigo) 5-6 (Fall 1:49)

157

Jayson Arrowood (17-3) placed 2nd and scored 28.0 team points.

 Round 1 – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 17-3 won by fall over Evan Hintz (Rosholt) 1-4

(Fall 0:39)

 Round 3 – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 17-3 won by fall over Hudson Hilgart

(Chequamegon) 5-4 (Fall 1:43)

 Quarterfinal – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 17-3 won by fall over Preston Schuelke

(Merrill) 8-7 (Fall 3:55)

 Semifinal – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 17-3 won by fall over Laken Villeverde (Ashland)

16-5 (Fall 1:20)

 1st Place Match – Andres Sanchez (Wittenberg-Birnamwood) 20-0 won by fall over

Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 17-3 (Fall 1:28)

165

Jack Stronstad (6-7) placed 18th.

 Champ. Round 1 – Drew Chelberg (Shawano Community) 10-10 won by fall over Jack

Stronstad (Antigo) 6-7 (Fall 3:08)

 Cons. Round 1 – Jack Stronstad (Antigo) 6-7 won by fall over Ben Peterson (Gladstone

HS) 1-6 (Fall 2:15)

 Cons. Round 2 – Jack Stronstad (Antigo) 6-7 won by fall over Derek Pisca (Phillips) 2-3

(Fall 3:35)

 Semifinal – Jack Stronstad (Antigo) 6-7 won by fall over Brettin Rouse (Kingsford HS) 3-

4 (Fall 2:54)

 17th Place Match – Jack Taylor (Gladstone HS) 4-1 won by fall over Jack Stronstad

(Antigo) 6-7 (Fall 1:26)

165

Nolan Kielcheski (15-5) placed 6th and scored 16.0 team points.

 Champ. Round 1 – Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo) 15-5 won by fall over Derek Pisca

(Phillips) 2-3 (Fall 1:14)

 Champ. Round 2 – Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo) 15-5 won by fall over Braeden Groshek

(Wittenberg-Birnamwood) 3-2 (Fall 3:42)

 Champ. Round 3 – Dominic Caylor (Oconto) 16-2 won by decision over Nolan

Kielcheski (Antigo) 15-5 (Dec 8-6)

 Semifinal – Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo) 15-5 won by major decision over Connor Kaseno

(Ashland) 16-6 (MD 14-4)

 5th Place Match – Ethan Upson (Phillips) 13-4 won by decision over Nolan Kielcheski

(Antigo) 15-5 (Dec 7-0)

215

Johanan Taylor (7-3) placed 9th.

 Champ. Round 1 – Johanan Taylor (Antigo) 7-3 won by fall over Shayden Hylleberg

(Rhinelander) 4-5 (Fall 2:15)

 Champ. Round 2 – Blake Younker (Tomahawk) 8-6 won by fall over Johanan Taylor

(Antigo) 7-3 (Fall 2:39)

 Champ. Round 3 – Johanan Taylor (Antigo) 7-3 won by fall over Joshua Nutt (Phillips) 4-

11 (Fall 1:38)

 Semifinal – Johanan Taylor (Antigo) 7-3 won by fall over Brayen Boivin (Shawano

Community) 3-2 (Fall 0:50)

 9th Place Match – Johanan Taylor (Antigo) 7-3 won by fall over Mason Chell

(Northwestern) 5-9 (Fall 0:31)

215

Caleb Vandenlangenberg (2-4) placed 14th and scored 5.0 team points.

 Champ. Round 1 – Caleb Vandenlangenberg (Antigo) 2-4 won by decision over Eli Lugo

(Rosholt) 9-8 (Dec 8-2)

 Champ. Round 2 – Wyatt Karl (Spencer/Columbus Cath.) 8-3 won by fall over Caleb

Vandenlangenberg (Antigo) 2-4 (Fall 1:01)

 Champ. Round 3 – Mason Chell (Northwestern) 5-9 won by decision over Caleb

Vandenlangenberg (Antigo) 2-4 (Dec 3-2)

 Semifinal – Caleb Vandenlangenberg (Antigo) 2-4 won by fall over Dalton Melvin

(Wautoma) 4-16 (Fall 3:05)

 13th Place Match – Jack Dietz (Shawano Community) 3-2 won by fall over Caleb

Vandenlangenberg (Antigo) 2-4 (Fall 5:27)

215

Jordy Pregler (4-7) placed 21st.

 Champ. Round 1 – Brayen Boivin (Shawano Community) 3-2 won by fall over Jordy

Pregler (Antigo) 4-7 (Fall 1:58)

 Cons. Round 1 – Jordy Pregler (Antigo) 4-7 received a bye () (Bye)

 Cons. Round 2 – Juan Gomez (Marathon) 9-11 won by fall over Jordy Pregler (Antigo) 4-

7 (Fall 0:46)

 Semifinal – Jordy Pregler (Antigo) 4-7 won by fall over Logan Christensen (Oconto) 2-11

(Fall 1:01)

 21st Place Match – Jordy Pregler (Antigo) 4-7 won by fall over Darrin Vesely (Marathon)

3-5 (Fall 0:19)

285

Trystin Powell (6-8) placed 13th and scored 6.0 team points.

 Round 2 – Trystin Powell (Antigo) 6-8 received a bye () (Bye)

 Round 3 – Tyler Lawrence (Crandon) 7-4 won by fall over Trystin Powell (Antigo) 6-8

(Fall 3:34)

 Cons. Round 1 – Daniel Miller (Spencer/Columbus Cath.) 5-4 won by fall over Trystin

Powell (Antigo) 6-8 (Fall 1:22)

 Cons. Round 2 – Trystin Powell (Antigo) 6-8 won by fall over Nolan Lucht (Antigo) 3-7

(Fall 1:23)

 13th Place Match – Trystin Powell (Antigo) 6-8 won by fall over Tim Benser (Lena) 4-5

(Fall 4:52)

285

Nolan Lucht (3-7) placed 16th.

 Round 2 – Nolan Lucht (Antigo) 3-7 received a bye () (Bye)

 Round 3 – Julius Mayberry (Northwestern) 11-8 won by fall over Nolan Lucht (Antigo)

3-7 (Fall 0:36)

 Cons. Round 1 – Nathan Normann (Tomahawk) 6-3 won by fall over Nolan Lucht

(Antigo) 3-7 (Fall 1:17)

 Cons. Round 2 – Trystin Powell (Antigo) 6-8 won by fall over Nolan Lucht (Antigo) 3-7

(Fall 1:23)

 15th Place Match – Nolan Milham (Wabeno/Laona/Three Lakes) 3-7 won by fall over

Nolan Lucht (Antigo) 3-7 (Fall 2:54)

Hodag Girls Scramble 2023 Results for Antigo

114

Petra Dufour (2-11) placed 5th and scored 7.0 team points.

 Round 1 – Lilly Reinert (Wautoma) 5-8 won by fall over Petra Dufour (Antigo) 2-11 (Fall

1:20)

 Round 2 – Allison Hunter (Merrill) 13-2 won by fall over Petra Dufour (Antigo) 2-11

(Fall 0:57)

 Round 3 – Madilyn Martin (Ashland) 9-4 won by fall over Petra Dufour (Antigo) 2-11

(Fall 1:32)

 Round 4 – Jenna Moede (Shawano Community) 13-3 won by fall over Petra Dufour

(Antigo) 2-11 (Fall 0:36)

 Round 5 – Petra Dufour (Antigo) 2-11 received a bye () (Bye)

165

Olivia Hofrichter (11-1) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.

 Round 1 – Olivia Hofrichter (Antigo) 11-1 won by fall over Cadence Williams (Ashland)

3-6 (Fall 0:29)

 Round 2 – Olivia Hofrichter (Antigo) 11-1 won by fall over Aeryona Cronin (Wautoma)

4-6 (Fall 2:58)

 Round 3 – Olivia Hofrichter (Antigo) 11-1 won by fall over Courtney Schenk (Shawano

Community) 9-4 (Fall 0:52)