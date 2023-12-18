WIEDC Hires Kaycee Wayka as Tribal HR Consultant

The Wisconsin Indigenous Economic Development Corporation (WIEDC), formerly known as the Wisconsin Indian Business Alliance (WIBA), is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation and a coalition of non-profit Native Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs). Our mission is to expand Native economic development by building the financial sovereignty of Native individuals, families, Native-owned businesses, Tribal enterprises and communities in Wisconsin.

Working together, WIEDC’s Members collaborate and leverage resources to maximize access to loans, training and counseling to best serve the enrolled Members of the 11 Federally recognized Tribes in Wisconsin – both on and off reservation communities.

Jennifer Peters, CEO of the Wisconsin Indigenous Economic Development Corporation (WIEDC), announces the hiring of Kaycee Wayka as the Tribal Human Resources Consultant.

“I am pleased to announce that Kaycee has joined WIEDC as our Tribal HR Consultant. Kaycee’s background and experience in Wisconsin’s Native communities align with our goal to provide needed services to ensure Native organizations are building their capacity and sustainability,” Jennifer said.

Prior to joining WIEDC, Ms. Wayka served as the Director of Operations at Woodland Financial Partners, and as the Human Resources Manager for the Wolf River Development Company.

Ms. Wayka received her bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, and her master’s degree in leadership and organizational development from Lakeland University.

Ms. Wayka is a Tribal Member of the Menominee Indian Tribe. Kaycee and her husband have a blended family of six, and enjoy following their childrens’ paths in life, especially their athletics activities.

Kaycee joins Jennifer Peters, CEO, and Nicole Fish, Program Director, and Randy Cadotte, Advancement Director, in leading WIEDC in building financial sovereignty for Wisconsin’s Native businesses, Tribal Enterprises, families and communities.