Jayson Arrowood Leads Antigo Wrestling at 2023 Lourdes On The Water Wrestling ClassicWith 70 teams competing, the On The Water Classic is one of the most prestigious holiday tournaments.

The Antigo Wrestling team was led by Junior standout Jayson Arrowood, who is currently ranked 12th at 157 pounds, but was competing at 150 pounds on the day. Arrowood started the day with a bye in the first round, and then matched up with Seviyon Dossof Wisconsin Lutheran. Arrowood would score first, using a double leg to score the initial takedown 14 seconds into the match. Doss would earn an escape with 23 seconds remaining, and then Doss locked up a double underhook toss that earned him a takedown and 3 additional points for a 6-2 Wisconsin Lutheran lead after the first.Doss chose to start on bottom to start the second, and earned an escape. With 52 seconds left inthe period, Arrowood would outscramble Doss from a short offense position to earn the takedown.

Arrowood then was able to hook a leg and expose Doss to his back, earning a pair of near fall points, and cutting the Wisconsin Lutheran lead to 8-7 to end the third.Arrowood would choose to start on bottom for the third round, and was able to instantly hit aswitch to earn a reversal. Doss was able to escape and tie the match, and then Doss earned a takedown. With 10 seconds remaining in regulation, arrowood was able to use good hip positioning to earn a reversal, sending the match into overtime. In overtime, Doss was able to score a takedown to take the victory.In his first consolation match against Alijah Thames-Martin of Brown Deer, Arrowood wouldneed only 8 seconds to secure a single leg takedown and earn the first two points. Arrowoodwould be relentless on top, taking the 2-0 lead into the second period. In the second period, Thames-Martin would choose neutral, and Arrowood would use another single leg to increase his lead to 4.

Arrowood would then hit a spladle, earning the pinfall victory at 2:01.In his next consolation match, Arrowood competed with Lance Veeser of Southern Door. Arrowood would once again start fast, earning a takedown in the first 17 seconds with a frontheadlock.Veeser would choose to start on bottom to start the second, and Arrowood used a leg turk to earn3 nearfall points. Later in the period, Arrowood hit a step through on a mat return, earninganother trio of nearfall points, and taking an 8-0 lead into the third period.Arrowood choose to start in neutral to start the period, and earned a takedown with a single legto a body lock, earning an additional pair of nearfall points in the process. Leading 12-0,Arrowood would hit another spladle, picking up the pinfall victory at 3:43.The final match on the first day was between Arrowood and Jaxen Lloyd of Oshkosh West, with the winner earning a right to compete the following day. Lloyd was able to secure a late first period takedown to take a 2-0 lead. Lloyd would then choose to start in neutral to start the second, and Arrowood snapped Lloyd to the mat with a front headlock to tie the match at 2.



In the third period, Arrowood chose to start on bottom, earning a quick escape and taking a 3-2

lead. Lloyd then earned a takedown, giving the Oshkosh wrestler a 4-3 lead. Arrowood would

attempt a switch with 22 seconds remaining, and Lloyd illegally locked his hands in an attempt

to stop the maneuver. It wasn’t enough, and Arrowood earned a penalty point and a reversal to

take a 6-4 lead. A late escape by Lloyd tightened the match, but Arrowood held on for the 6-5

victory.



The next match saw Arrowood face Reese Yunke of Peshtigo. Yunke is currently the 9 th ranked

wrestler at 150 pounds. The first period saw no scoring, and Yunke choose to start on bottom to

start the second.



Arrowood was able to keep solid pressure on Yunke, and rode him out for the entire period.

Arrowood chose to start the third period on bottom, but Yunke was able to pick up some late

nearfall points for the 3-0 victory.



Arrowood has now made it to the second day of On The Water twice, and will be looking to

improve on those finishes next year.



Jonathan Wissbroecker was able to pick up a victory on the day against Garrett School of Suring.

School was able to earn the initial takedown, but Wissbroecker earned a late reversal to tie the

match at 2 going into the second period.



In the second period, Wissbroecker was able to score on a switch for a reversal, and in a

scramble, locked up a head and arm, earning the pinfall victory at 1:16.



Also victorious on the day was Jack Stronstad. In his match against Deven Miller of Plymouth,

Stronstad conceded the first takedown, leading to a 2-0 deficit to start the second period. In the

second period, Stronstad was able to hit a forward roll and end up on top with a headlock. Miller

was unable to escape the position, leading to a Stronstad win via pinfall.



In one of the most entertaining matches of the day, Stronstad faced off with Fox Hernandez of

Omro. Hernandez was able to take a 2-0 lead to the second period on the strength of a late

takedown in the first period.



In the second period, Hernandez was able to increase his lead to 4-0 with another takedown,

before illegally locking his hands, giving Stronstad a point. Stronstad would then earn another

point with an escape, before a takedown and nearfall gave Hernandez an 8-2 lead. With 13

seconds left in the period, Stronstad was able to hit a granby roll, earning a reversal and trio of

nearfall points, cutting the lead to 8-7.

In the third period, Stronstad stepped over into a head and arm from the bottom, but didn’t keep

the arm, so was called for an illegal headlock, giving Hernandez a point. Hernandez was also

penalized a point for locked hands, leading to a 9-8 Hernandez victory.

Up next for the male Antigo Wrestling team is the Blue Jay Invitational in Merril on January 6 th .

The ladies will be competing on January 5 th in Shiocton.

2023 Lourdes OTW Wrestling Classic Results for Antigo

113

Jonathan Wissbroecker (2-5) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

 Champ. Round 1 – Jonathan Wissbroecker (Antigo) 2-5 received a bye () (Bye)

 Champ. Round 2 – Gavin Slark (Markesan) 18-3 won by fall over Jonathan Wissbroecker

(Antigo) 2-5 (Fall 0:44)

 Cons. Round 2 – Jonathan Wissbroecker (Antigo) 2-5 won by fall over Garrett School

(Suring) 2-8 (Fall 1:16)

 Cons. Round 3 – Derek Henrickson (Hortonville) 6-11 won by fall over Jonathan

Wissbroecker (Antigo) 2-5 (Fall 3:22)

120

Owen Medo (3-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

 Champ. Round 1 – Mason Stiebs (Germantown) 9-8 won by fall over Owen Medo

(Antigo) 3-9 (Fall 5:36)

 Cons. Round 1 – Owen Medo (Antigo) 3-9 received a bye () (Bye)

 Cons. Round 2 – Angel Santana (Lane Tech (IL)) 8-6 won by major decision over Owen

Medo (Antigo) 3-9 (MD 12-2)

126

Jack Sundermeyer (4-11) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

 Champ. Round 1 – Noah Egandrury (Ashwaubenon) 14-10 won by major decision over

Jack Sundermeyer (Antigo) 4-11 (MD 13-3)

 Cons. Round 1 – Jack Sundermeyer (Antigo) 4-11 received a bye () (Bye)

 Cons. Round 2 – Caden Kersten (Denmark) 13-6 won by fall over Jack Sundermeyer

(Antigo) 4-11 (Fall 4:22)

132

Aidan Kielcheski (5-11) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

 Champ. Round 1 – Brenden Conn (Peshtigo) 17-8 won by tech fall over Aidan Kielcheski

(Antigo) 5-11 (TF-1.5 1:58 (17-1))

 Cons. Round 1 – Mason Waters (Hartford) 15-7 won by fall over Aidan Kielcheski

(Antigo) 5-11 (Fall 0:25)

138

Seth Medo (4-12) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

 Champ. Round 1 – Chris Strejc (Mosinee) 13-9 won by fall over Seth Medo (Antigo) 4-

12 (Fall 0:41)

 Cons. Round 1 – Seth Medo (Antigo) 4-12 received a bye () (Bye)

 Cons. Round 2 – Jacob Schultz (Oshkosh West) 6-3 won by fall over Seth Medo (Antigo)

4-12 (Fall 3:14)

150

Jayson Arrowood (19-5) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.

 Champ. Round 1 – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 19-5 received a bye () (Bye)

 Champ. Round 2 – Seviyon Doss (Wisconsin Lutheran) 14-6 won in sudden victory – 1

over Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 19-5 (SV-1 14-10)

 Cons. Round 2 – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 19-5 won by fall over Alijah Thames-Martin

(Brown Deer/Messmer/Shorew.) 1-2 (Fall 2:01)

 Cons. Round 3 – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 19-5 won by fall over Lance Veeser

(Southern Door) 11-10 (Fall 3:43)

 Cons. Round 4 – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 19-5 won by decision over Jaxen Lloyd

(Oshkosh West) 15-6 (Dec 6-5)

 Cons. Round 5 – Reese Yunke (Peshtigo) 19-5 won by decision over Jayson Arrowood

(Antigo) 19-5 (Dec 3-0)

157

Levi Binversie (9-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

 Champ. Round 1 – Kyle Agnew (Hortonville) 7-8 won by fall over Levi Binversie

(Antigo) 9-9 (Fall 3:43)

 Cons. Round 1 – Levi Binversie (Antigo) 9-9 received a bye () (Bye)

 Cons. Round 2 – Mason Drout (Muskego) 6-5 won by decision over Levi Binversie

(Antigo) 9-9 (Dec 1-0)

165

Jack Stronstad (7-9) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

 Champ. Round 1 – Jack Stronstad (Antigo) 7-9 won by fall over Deven Miller (Plymouth)

8-7 (Fall 3:11)

 Champ. Round 2 – Caleb Pekrul (Hartford) 21-4 won by fall over Jack Stronstad (Antigo)

7-9 (Fall 2:44)

 Cons. Round 2 – Fox Hernandez (Omro) 8-9 won by decision over Jack Stronstad

(Antigo) 7-9 (Dec 9-8)

175

Wyat Beaber (5-8) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

 Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Sanders (West Allis Central) 8-8 won by fall over Wyat Beaber

(Antigo) 5-8 (Fall 1:06)

 Cons. Round 1 – Wyat Beaber (Antigo) 5-8 received a bye () (Bye)

 Cons. Round 2 – Avery Piotraschke (Winneconne) 9-7 won by fall over Wyat Beaber

(Antigo) 5-8 (Fall 1:20)

190

Caleb Vandenlangenberg (2-6) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

 Champ. Round 1 – Kemper Robinson (Kewaunee) 11-6 won by fall over Caleb

Vandenlangenberg (Antigo) 2-6 (Fall 2:46)

 Cons. Round 1 – Dakotta Thoma (Waupaca) 11-7 won by decision over Caleb

Vandenlangenberg (Antigo) 2-6 (Dec 7-3)

215

Jordy Pregler (5-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

 Champ. Round 1 – Brendan Grabot (Kenosha Indian Trail) 11-7 won by fall over Jordy

Pregler (Antigo) 5-9 (Fall 0:15)

 Cons. Round 1 – Jordy Pregler (Antigo) 5-9 received a bye () (Bye)

 Cons. Round 2 – Brad Neve (Pittsville) 11-7 won by fall over Jordy Pregler (Antigo) 5-9

(Fall 0:46)

285

Trystin Powell (5-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

 Champ. Round 1 – Owen Jakubczak (Fremd) 12-9 won by fall over Trystin Powell

(Antigo) 5-10 (Fall 1:37)

 Cons. Round 1 – Trystin Powell (Antigo) 5-10 received a bye () (Bye)

 Cons. Round 2 – Caleb Foster (Kenosha Indian Trail) 7-5 won by fall over