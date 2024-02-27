New EV Hybrid Stickers for First Responder Safety are Ready for Wisconsin License Plates

WisDOT

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will begin sending new EV Hybrid stickers to current owners of electric and hybrid vehicles, as required by recent legislation.

The new law requires that the orange and black “EV Hybrid” stickers be attached to each license plate issued for an electric or hybrid vehicle. Wisconsin had nearly 146,000 electric and hybrid vehicles on the road in 2023.

This Wisconsin law was passed in 2023 for the safety of first responders when dealing with electric powered vehicles in emergency situations. First responders will be able to quickly identify the vehicle as having electric components by the orange and black “EV Hybrid” sticker.

All current owners of electric or hybrid vehicles with valid registration will automatically be sent their EV Hybrid sticker(s) and should receive their sticker(s) by June. Starting this summer, those who apply for title and registration for a new electric or hybrid vehicle (including those purchased at a dealership) will be provided a sticker(s) with their new plate(s). Anyone who purchases an electric or hybrid vehicle ahead of that time will receive their sticker by mail. There is no need to contact the DMV for EV Hybrid stickers.

Sticker placement

For standard-sized license plates (auto, light truck, etc.): the sticker should be attached to the upper right corner of each plate, just to the RIGHT of the bolt holes.

Wisconsin DMV has streamlined this process for customer ease. More information on all DMV services is available at wisconsindmv.gov.