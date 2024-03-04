Now Is The Time To Enroll In A Hunter

Education Course

DNR

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages anyone considering hunting for the first time in 2024 to enroll in a hunter education course now before courses begin filling up in spring.

Those who complete a hunter education course play a vital role in keeping Wisconsin a safe place to hunt. Many hunting incidents in Wisconsin involve hunters older than 40, decades after learning firearm safety rules in their hunter education courses. It may be time for veteran hunters to refresh these valuable lessons.

As part of the program, hunter education graduates receive a certificate accepted in every U.S. state, Canada and Mexico. Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1973, must have a hunter education certification to purchase a hunting license unless hunting under the Mentored Hunting Law.

The DNR offers multiple hunter education course options and locations, so hunters can choose the best format for how and where they’d like to learn. More than 20,000 people take hunter education courses in Wisconsin each year, making early enrollment important for anyone interested in taking a class.

Traditional Course

Students attend a multi-day, in-person course where students learn hunter responsibility and safety through lectures, demonstrations, group discussions, practical exercises and individual study. The students then take a multiple-choice exam and complete a hands-on, skills-based assessment based on information found in the printed student manual and taught during class.

Internet + Field Day

Students must enroll in an in-person field day course and then complete the online portion before attending the field day. Upon completing the online course, students will receive a field day voucher, which is required to participate in the in-person field day course they enrolled in. Students will reinforce what they learned online through hands-on safe firearm handling, demonstrations from experienced hunters and practical exercises. The students then take a multiple-choice exam and complete a hands-on, skills-based assessment.

Online-Only (Ages 18+)

The online-only course has the same general content as the other course options but is entirely online. Students work through online units, take multiple-choice quizzes and take a final multiple-choice exam. This course is specifically for students with prior hunting or firearms handling experience. It is only for those 18 years of age or older.

Search for upcoming courses in your area through your Go Wild account.

Help Train The Next Generation Of Hunters

All courses are provided by volunteer instructors who are dedicated to promoting safety, ethics and the future of hunting in Wisconsin. The hunter education program is always looking for volunteer instructors who possess this same dedication and passion.