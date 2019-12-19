The Antigo Penguins competed in Rhinelander’s Freezin Season Invite recently

Competing swim clubs included Antigo, Lakeland, Medford, Merrill and Rhinelander. Participating swimmers from the Penguins included Kiana Arpke, Maggie Baginski, Teddy Baginski, Dawson Behm, Sawyer Behm, Rutger Busse, Lola Evans, Alexis Federman, Autumn Federman, Avery Federman, Cam Gilbert, Madelyn Gilbert, Riley Gilbert, Allyssa Howard, Brion Koszarek, Maggie Neufeld, Molly Neufeld, Rhys Pellmann, Silas Quinlan, Greyson Reetz, Ezra Santiago, Midori Santiago, Caden Sheldon, Layne Sheldon, Chloe Tainter, Holland Tainter, Layla Tainter, Anna Vandeweerd, Ayda Washatko, Hannah Zanayed and Josh Zanayed. All the swimmers did a wonderful job and many swam their personal best.

Chloe Tainter swam a 12yr old State Time in the 50Y Butterfly.

The following swimmers swam Midwest Regionals Times*- Chloe Tainter and Holland Tainter.

The Penguins received 1st-6th place ribbons in the following swims.

Swimming age group 15 & older

Kiana Arpke age 15

200Y Freestyle 3:11.22- 2nd place

50Y Freestyle 41.14- 4th place

100Y Butterfly 1:59.81- 1st place

Swimming age group 13-14

Molly Neufeld age 13

100Y IM 1:21.02- 2nd place

100Y Backstroke 1:26.64- 2nd place

100Y Breaststroke 1:32.16- 5th place

Ezra Santiago age 13

50Y Freestyle 29.60- 4th place

100Y Freestyle 1:08.39- 2nd place

100Y Breaststroke 1:30.71- 2nd place

Swimming age group 11-12

Dawson Behm age 12

50Y Freestyle 38.64- 5th place

100Y Freestyle 1:25.91- 3rd place

50Y Breaststroke 58.89- 3rd place

Brion Koszarek age 12

100Y IM 1:43.00- 2nd place

50Y Breaststroke 51.39- 2nd place

100Y Breaststroke 1:53.40- 2nd place

Maggie Neufeld age 12

100Y Breaststroke 1:48.89- 3rd place

Silas Quinlan age 11

100Y Freestyle 1:37.29- 5th place

Midori Santiago age 11

100Y IM 1:41.51- 6th place

100Y Breaststroke 1:51.48- 5th place

Chloe Tainter age 12

50Y Freestyle 28.99- 1st place*

100Y IM 1:19.39- 5th place

50Y Butterfly 31.73- 2nd place*- State Time

50Y Backstroke 35.17- 2nd place*

Ayda Washatko age 11

100Y Freestyle 1:27.05- 6th place

50Y Breaststroke 55.41- 6th place

Swimming age group 9-10

Sawyer Behm age 9

100Y IM 2:18.86- 4th place

50Y Breaststroke 53.34- 3rd place

Rutger Busse age 10

50Y Freestyle 40.79- 6th place

50Y Butterfly 54.30- 5th place

50Y Backstroke 57.89- 6th place

100Y Breaststroke 2:05.92- 3rd place

Alexis Federman age 10

50Y Butterfly 51.79- 6th place

100Y Breaststroke 1:44.98- 1st place

Holland Tainter age 10

50Y Freestyle 32.68- 1st place*

100Y Freestyle 1:13.08- 1st place*

100Y Backstroke 1:28.67- 1st place*

50Y Breaststroke 45.21- 2nd place*

Josh Zanayed age 9

200Y Freestyle 3:31.06- 3rd place

100Y Backstroke 1:54.93- 1st place

Swimming age group 8 & under

Greyson Reetz age 8

25Y Freestyle 21.34- 3rd place

50Y Freestyle 49.36- 4th place

25Y Backstroke 28.95- 4th place

Layla Tainter age 7

25Y Freestyle 23.83- 6th place

25Y Butterfly 30.89- 3rd place

25Y Backstroke 27.71- 6th place

Hannah Zanayed age 8

50Y Freestyle 50.63- 3rd place

25Y Freestyle 23.06- 5th place

25Y Butterfly 30.34- 2nd place

Relays

Mixed 10 & Under 200Y Medley Relay- Holland Tainter, Sawyer Behm, Alexis Federman and Josh Zanayed 3:11.70- 2nd place

Mixed 14 & Under 200Y Freestyle Relay- Avery Federman, Silas Quinlan, Maggie Neufeld and Ezra Santiago 2:37.19- 3rd place