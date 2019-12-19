The Antigo Penguins competed in Rhinelander’s Freezin Season Invite recently
Competing swim clubs included Antigo, Lakeland, Medford, Merrill and Rhinelander. Participating swimmers from the Penguins included Kiana Arpke, Maggie Baginski, Teddy Baginski, Dawson Behm, Sawyer Behm, Rutger Busse, Lola Evans, Alexis Federman, Autumn Federman, Avery Federman, Cam Gilbert, Madelyn Gilbert, Riley Gilbert, Allyssa Howard, Brion Koszarek, Maggie Neufeld, Molly Neufeld, Rhys Pellmann, Silas Quinlan, Greyson Reetz, Ezra Santiago, Midori Santiago, Caden Sheldon, Layne Sheldon, Chloe Tainter, Holland Tainter, Layla Tainter, Anna Vandeweerd, Ayda Washatko, Hannah Zanayed and Josh Zanayed. All the swimmers did a wonderful job and many swam their personal best.
Chloe Tainter swam a 12yr old State Time in the 50Y Butterfly.
The following swimmers swam Midwest Regionals Times*- Chloe Tainter and Holland Tainter.
The Penguins received 1st-6th place ribbons in the following swims.
Swimming age group 15 & older
Kiana Arpke age 15
200Y Freestyle 3:11.22- 2nd place
50Y Freestyle 41.14- 4th place
100Y Butterfly 1:59.81- 1st place
Swimming age group 13-14
Molly Neufeld age 13
100Y IM 1:21.02- 2nd place
100Y Backstroke 1:26.64- 2nd place
100Y Breaststroke 1:32.16- 5th place
Ezra Santiago age 13
50Y Freestyle 29.60- 4th place
100Y Freestyle 1:08.39- 2nd place
100Y Breaststroke 1:30.71- 2nd place
Swimming age group 11-12
Dawson Behm age 12
50Y Freestyle 38.64- 5th place
100Y Freestyle 1:25.91- 3rd place
50Y Breaststroke 58.89- 3rd place
Brion Koszarek age 12
100Y IM 1:43.00- 2nd place
50Y Breaststroke 51.39- 2nd place
100Y Breaststroke 1:53.40- 2nd place
Maggie Neufeld age 12
100Y Breaststroke 1:48.89- 3rd place
Silas Quinlan age 11
100Y Freestyle 1:37.29- 5th place
Midori Santiago age 11
100Y IM 1:41.51- 6th place
100Y Breaststroke 1:51.48- 5th place
Chloe Tainter age 12
50Y Freestyle 28.99- 1st place*
100Y IM 1:19.39- 5th place
50Y Butterfly 31.73- 2nd place*- State Time
50Y Backstroke 35.17- 2nd place*
Ayda Washatko age 11
100Y Freestyle 1:27.05- 6th place
50Y Breaststroke 55.41- 6th place
Swimming age group 9-10
Sawyer Behm age 9
100Y IM 2:18.86- 4th place
50Y Breaststroke 53.34- 3rd place
Rutger Busse age 10
50Y Freestyle 40.79- 6th place
50Y Butterfly 54.30- 5th place
50Y Backstroke 57.89- 6th place
100Y Breaststroke 2:05.92- 3rd place
Alexis Federman age 10
50Y Butterfly 51.79- 6th place
100Y Breaststroke 1:44.98- 1st place
Holland Tainter age 10
50Y Freestyle 32.68- 1st place*
100Y Freestyle 1:13.08- 1st place*
100Y Backstroke 1:28.67- 1st place*
50Y Breaststroke 45.21- 2nd place*
Josh Zanayed age 9
200Y Freestyle 3:31.06- 3rd place
100Y Backstroke 1:54.93- 1st place
Swimming age group 8 & under
Greyson Reetz age 8
25Y Freestyle 21.34- 3rd place
50Y Freestyle 49.36- 4th place
25Y Backstroke 28.95- 4th place
Layla Tainter age 7
25Y Freestyle 23.83- 6th place
25Y Butterfly 30.89- 3rd place
25Y Backstroke 27.71- 6th place
Hannah Zanayed age 8
50Y Freestyle 50.63- 3rd place
25Y Freestyle 23.06- 5th place
25Y Butterfly 30.34- 2nd place
Relays
Mixed 10 & Under 200Y Medley Relay- Holland Tainter, Sawyer Behm, Alexis Federman and Josh Zanayed 3:11.70- 2nd place
Mixed 14 & Under 200Y Freestyle Relay- Avery Federman, Silas Quinlan, Maggie Neufeld and Ezra Santiago 2:37.19- 3rd place