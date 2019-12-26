The Community Health Foundation recently made a donation to the Noboken School Forest Environmental Education and Community Center project.

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The new shelter will provide a year-round facility at the school forest to enhance environmental educational opportunities for students in the Antigo School District. The center will also be available for the community to use. The school district is raising $500,000.00 for the new shelter and is very close to reaching their goal, but more donations are needed. For more information, visit the school forest link on the Antigo school district website, https://www.antigo.k12.wi.us/district/noboken-environmental-education-center.cfm or contact Mike Werdeo at the high school, 715-623-7611 or Tim Prunty at the school district’s central office, 715-627-4355. All donations are tax-deductible. Construction is expected to begin in spring.