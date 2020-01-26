FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo Wrestling team hosted the 7th ranked Division 2 Tomahawk team on January 23rd. A boisterous crowd was on hand for the showdown.

The evening started at 145 pounds, where Senior Neil Bretl went to battle with state honorable mention Alex Bishop. Bretl did not like the ranked opponent faze him, dominating every aspect of the match. Bretl scored with a first period takedown, and then rode Bishop out for the remainder of the period. Bishop chose to start the second period in neutral, and Bretl was able to score on another takedown. Leading 4-0 to start the third, Bretl chose to start on bottom, and after an escape, score his third takedown of the match, and came away with the upset via decision, 7-0.

Up next was freshman Robby Hagerty, competing against Isaiah Scheffler. Scheffler score an early takedown, before Hagerty was able to score on a reversal. A late escape by Scheffler gave him the lead going into the second period, 3-2. Scheffler chose to start the second period on the bottom, worked an escape, and then was able to secure a fall from a scramble.

Gideon Sass wrestled 12th ranked Logan Bishop and conceded a fall at 1:35.

Nick Roller, who maintained his ranking of 6th this week at 220, faced a mighty challenge in Eric Decker, who is ranked 8th at 195. Roller started the match on fire, scoring with a near immediate takedown and nearfall, giving him an early 4-point lead. After an escape by Decker, Roller again scored a takedown, and Decker was saved by the buzzer at the end of the first period. Decker chose to start the second period on the bottom, and tried to dig himself out of the 9-1 hole that Roller had him in. After an escape by Decker, Roller score on another takedown and rode Decker out for the rest of the period. Leading 11-2 entering the third, Roller chose to start in neutral. Decker was able to score on a takedown, and then Roller scored on a reversal. Decker was able to escape, and closed within striking distance of Roller with a takedown and nearfall. Roller was able to survive the onslaught, and walked away with a hard fought 13-10 decision victory over the ranked wrestler.

Talik Bussey then faced off with the third ranked wrestler in Tony Matti. Matti was able to secure a takedown and won by fall at 1:53.

At 113 pounds, Christopher Mackey took on Chris Bushong. Bushong was able to secure a first period takedown and nearfall, and took a 4-0 lead into the second. After choosing to start the second period on top, Bushong was able to secure the fall at 3:58.

Kyle Kamin stepped in at 120, facing off with Lance Knight. Knight was able to secure the takedown and won via pinfall at :36.

Conner Dettman wrestled Luke Knight at 126 pounds. Knight score with a takedown in the first, and after nearfall took a 5-0 lead into the second. In the second, Knight chose to start in neutral, and score another takedown to bump his lead up to 7-0. Dettman started his comeback here with a reversal to end the period 7-2. In the third, Dettman score with an escape, and after a Knight takedown, another reversal, but ran out of time and dropped a 10-5 decision.

Logan Edwards and Mason Evans took to the mat at 132 pounds. Evans was able to score on a pair of takedowns and a nearfall to end the first with a 6-1 lead. After an Evans escape in the second, Edwards started the third on the bottom facing a 7-1 deficit. Edwards was able to score a reversal and a takedown, but Evans was able to stay off his back and escape with a 7-4 decision.

Finishing the night was Jaden Schoeneck and Micah Arnott at 138 pounds. Schoeneck dominated the match, scoring on a pair of takedowns and nearfall before winning via pinfall at 2:34.

Seth Beaber competed on Junior Varsity at 120 pounds in a back and forth match with Hudson Mattke. Mattke scored first with a takedown, but a Beaber escape and takedown gave the Antigo wrestler the lead going into the second, 3-2. Mattke chose to start the second period on the bottom, and was able to score with an escape and a takedown, before conceding a penalty point for locked hands. Beaber then scored a reversal to take the lead back at 6-5. In the third, Beaber chose to start in the down position and scored on an escape and takedown, and eventually was able to secure the victory by pin fall at 5:06.

Also competing on JV were Xavier Lenzner and Ben Brown.

Up next for Antigo Varsity is a dual at Rhinelander January 30th.