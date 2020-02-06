Antigo Times

CoVantage Offering Free Financial Empowerment Classes

By Antigo Times
February 6, 2020
FOR ANTIGO TIMES

CoVantage Credit Union, in partnership with the Antigo Area Community Food Pantry, is offering a free FITMoney presentation on how to “Master Your Living Expenses”. The purpose of this workshop is to help individuals and families gain a better understanding of balancing their finances and establishing the stepping stones toward a healthy financial future.

The presentation is free and open to the public on Thursday, February 13, from 1-2pm, inside the Antigo Food Pantry located at 2120 Progress Blvd. Registration is required by February 6, by calling the Food Pantry at 715-623-1103.

CoVantage FITMoney is a financial empowerment series designed to present a wide variety of financial concepts in a small or large group format with the ability to cater to most age groups. The lessons offer a variety of topics with the flexibility to be taught as both a series or as one specific topic. If you own or are employed by a local business or organization and are interested in hosting a private financial empowerment presentation or series custom designed to your staff, contact Lindsey Mueller, Community Outreach Officer, CoVantage Credit Union at 715-627-4336 ext. 2469.

In addition to the February presentation, the Food Pantry will be hosting a class on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 1-2pm and the lesson will be focused on “How to Save on Groceries”.

