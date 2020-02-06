CoVantage Offering Free Financial Empowerment Classes

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

CoVantage Credit Union, in partnership with the Antigo Area Community Food Pantry, is offering a free FITMoney presentation on how to “Master Your Living Expenses”. The purpose of this workshop is to help individuals and families gain a better understanding of balancing their finances and establishing the stepping stones toward a healthy financial future.

The presentation is free and open to the public on Thursday, February 13, from 1-2pm, inside the Antigo Food Pantry located at 2120 Progress Blvd. Registration is required by February 6, by calling the Food Pantry at 715-623-1103.

CoVantage FITMoney is a financial empowerment series designed to present a wide variety of financial concepts in a small or large group format with the ability to cater to most age groups. The lessons offer a variety of topics with the flexibility to be taught as both a series or as one specific topic. If you own or are employed by a local business or organization and are interested in hosting a private financial empowerment presentation or series custom designed to your staff, contact Lindsey Mueller, Community Outreach Officer, CoVantage Credit Union at 715-627-4336 ext. 2469.

In addition to the February presentation, the Food Pantry will be hosting a class on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 1-2pm and the lesson will be focused on “How to Save on Groceries”.