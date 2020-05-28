Joseph Gerger, 36

Joseph Gerger, of Antigo, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at home. He was 36 years old. He was born on December 31, 1983, in Milwaukee, a son of Ronald Gerger of Antigo and the late Sandra Johannsen. He married Vanessa Avila on February 5, 2018, in Milwaukee. She survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Amara Gerger, Alice Gerger both of Milwaukee; two sons, Gabriel Gerger, Milwaukee, Joseph A. Gerger, at home; a sister, Christina (Robert) Lozano, Milwaukee; a brother, Terrance Johannsen, Milwaukee.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Bradley Funeral Home is assisting the family.