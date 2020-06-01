Langlade County Reports 3rd Case of COVID-19

FROM THE LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Langlade County Health Department is confirming that a third person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Langlade County. This individual is isolated at home with Health Department staff contacting them to monitor symptoms. This individual is expected to have become infected through community transmission. Langlade County Health Department is contacting anyone who had close contact with this person.

“It is critical that everyone continue to practice physical distancing and good hand hygiene along with staying home when ill and covering your cough and sneezes, says Meghan Williams, Health Officer Langlade County Health Department. “We want to ensure that we protect our friends, family, neighbors and community.”

In addition, Langlade County Health Department wants to remind everyone to follow these tips to

avoid getting sick:

• Avoid mass gatherings and crowds.

• Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.

• Cover coughs and sneezes.

• Avoid touching your face.

• Stay home when sick.

• Practice social distancing of 6 feet from other people when possible.

• Limit your travel

• Use a face mask when in a public setting.

The range of symptoms can vary from little to no symptoms to people being severely sick. Symptoms can include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of smell or taste.

If you develop a cough, fever, shortness of breath or other respiratory symptoms, stay home and contact your health care provider. If you think you have COVID-19 you should call your health care provider before going to the clinic or hospital.

This is a rapidly evolving situation. For the latest information about COVID-19 in Langlade County, visit: Langlade County Health Department Facebook page or Langlade County webpage at: bit.ly/LangladeHealth or bit.ly/Langlade Testing for free testing information.