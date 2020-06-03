Langlade County Reports 4th Case of COVID-19

FROM THE LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Langlade County Health Department is confirming that a fourth person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Langlade County. This individual is isolated at home with Health Department staff contacting them to monitor symptoms. Langlade County Health Department is contacting anyone who had close contact with this person. As this is the 4th case in Langlade County, none of the cases have been related.

“Now is not the time to become complacent in our everyday actions to protect ourselves and our community, says Meghan Williams, Health Officer Langlade County Health Department. “Please continue to follow the recommendations to keep everyone safe and healthy.”

In addition, Langlade County Health Department wants to remind everyone to follow these tips to avoid getting sick:

• Avoid mass gatherings and crowds.

• Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.

• Cover coughs and sneezes.

• Avoid touching your face.

• Stay home when sick.

• Practice social distancing of 6 feet from other people when possible.

• Limit your travel

• Use a face mask when in a public setting.

The range of symptoms can vary from little to no symptoms to people being severely sick. Symptoms can include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of smell or taste.

If you develop a cough, fever, shortness of breath or other respiratory symptoms, stay home and contact your health care provider. There is free COVID-19 testing for any person with a symptom on Thursday June 4th and Friday June 5th from 10am-6pm at the Langlade County Multi-Purpose Building. If you think you have COVID-19 you should call your health care provider before going to the clinic or hospital.

This is a rapidly evolving situation. For the latest information about COVID-19 in Langlade County,

visit: Langlade County Health Department Facebook page or Langlade County webpage at:

bit.ly/LangladeHealth or bit.ly/Langlade Testing for free testing information.