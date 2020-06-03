Sherri Ann Lund, 62

Sherrie Anne Lund, age 62, of Antigo, died Tuesday at the lake. Sherrie was born on August 27, 1957 in Antigo, a daughter of Harry and LaRayne (Gravitter) Bina.

On July 2, 1994 she was united in marriage to Patrick Lund. He survives and resides in Antigo.

Sherrie was a lifelong resident of Antigo. She graduated from Antigo High School in 1975 and went on to Wausau Area Technical College to attain her surgical assistant degree.

She was employed as a medical transcriptionist at Antigo Medical Building, Langlade Hospital and most recently Aspirus Elcho Clinic.

Sherrie loved being at Rolling Stone Lake, keeping up her beautiful yard and decorating for Christmas. She loved her family and friends beyond measure. She had a huge heart and will be missed by all who knew her.

Survivors in addition to her husband, Patrick and parents; Harry and LaRayne Bina, include her daughters; Jaime (Tommy) Horswill of Antigo and Julie (Fiancé Ty Young) Warax of Appleton, grandchildren; Shania and Mariah Brown, Courtney and Grace Warax, Jesslynn Tucker, Max and Sam Young, a great granddaughter; Ava Brown, a sister Lori (Ed) Hilger of Antigo, brother-in-law; Shane (Jamie) Lund and family of Antigo, sister-in-law; Lynda (Jim) Herzig and family of Muskego and her dearest friends; Sharon Krugel and Jil Schulz.

Sherrie was preceded in death by her son Chase Tucker.

A walk through visitation will be held on Monday, June 8 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at Strasser-Roller Funeral Home.

Whoever follows Me will never walk in darkness, but have the Light of Life. John 8:12

“Be the light that helps others.”

Guests are asked to follow social distancing practices.