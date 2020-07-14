PUBLISHER’S LETTER

After the Storm

Dear Reader,

The sky is always more beautiful after a storm. The dark and rumbling clouds dissipate and part to once more reveal the calm that had always been present above it. As the storm of uncertainty, anxiety, and stress wages within our own lives, it is difficult to find balance and light in the darkness of fear. Yet, underneath is a strength and peace within that is ever present above it all. It may be obscured, but if we allow our inner disquiet to abate, we will navigate through the turbulence.

I was recently listening to “Fantastické scherzo, op. 25” written by Romantic composer Josef Suk. Overcome by the melodic richness, I found myself wishing that there was a way to remove the dissonant parts of the piece in order to sonically immerse myself in the beauty of the harmonies accompanying the lead melody. However, it was experiencing the return of harmony after the dissonance that made it even more rich and magnificent than before.

I feel like this time can be compared to that. In experiencing the dissonance, the fears and anxieties, and overall disruption, our overcoming will make our lives fuller, more vibrant, and deeper than before. It is the periods of dissonance that make the return of harmony that much more powerful and beautiful. We just need to ride out the storm.

Patrick Wood

Publisher