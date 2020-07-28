Viann Mary Klitzka, 68

Viann M. Klitzka, 68 of Tigerton, died unexpectedly on Monday, July 27, 2020 at her home.

Viann was born on January 26, 1952, in Outagamie County, the daughter of Alois and Dennise (Gorman) Delzer.

On December 10, 2016, Viann was united in marriage to Roger Klitzka at the Wittenberg Community Center.

Viann was a waitress and cook for many years until her retirement. She worked at the former Gus and Ann’s Restaurant in Wittenberg, the Harvest Restaurant in Wittenberg and the Bluebird Cafe in Clintonville. She enjoyed crafts and enjoyed sharing her talents at Santa’s Workshop. Viann enjoyed baking, flowers and going to rummage sales. She loved traveling and roadtrips, her favorite place to visit was Mackinac Island.

Viann is survived by her husband, Roger; sisters, Betty (Ken) Bauman, Lois (Greg) Alfheim and Carleen (Roger) Eckardt; children, Karen Henry, Ann (Paul) Oelerich and Roger (Kristine) Klitzka Jr.; six grandchildren, Amanda, Matthew (Emma), Alex, Nick, Dane and Daniel; one special great grandson Keaton and nieces and nephews, Dan (Diane) Lemke, Nathan (Erin) Delzer, Dacian Ledman, Jennifer (Terry) Zielke, Jesse (Tara Lynn) Delzer, Jill (friend Jason) Delzer, Patrick (Stacy) Pukall, Nick (Jasmine) Pukall, Penny (Jesse) Eldres, Rebecca (Josh) Behreandt, James (Amanda) Eckardt and Jodi (Charlie) Klinner.

Viann was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Wilbert Delzer; and a sister, Karen Clauson.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 1st, 2020 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Rev. Clifford Kessen will officiate. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9 AM until the time of service at the funeral home with social distancing being practiced.