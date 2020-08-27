COVID-19 Frequently Asked Questions

FROM THE LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Q: What is the difference between someone that is symptomatic vs. asymptomatic?

A: A symptomatic person is someone that is displaying symptoms. A person is considered asymptomatic when they are showing no symptoms.

Q: What is the difference between isolation and quarantine? Are they interchangeable?

A: No, they are not interchangeable. They each have a separate meaning.

Isolation is a term used to separate people infected with COVID-19 from people who are not infected.

People who are in isolation should stay home until it is safe for them to be around other. In the home, anyone sick or infected should separate themselves from others by staying in a specific room and using a separate bathroom (if available).

People who need to isolate are: people who have tested positive for COVID-19, have symptoms of COVID-19, and are able to recover at home, OR people who have no symptoms (asymptomatic) but have tested positive for COVID-19.

Quarantine is used to keep someone who MIGHT have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others. Quarantine helps prevent the spread of disease that can occur before a person knows they are sick of if they are infected with the virus without feeling symptoms. People in quarantine should stay home, separate themselves from others, monitor their health, and follow directions from the health department.

People who need to quarantine: people who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

How is a “close contact” defined?

A: A close contact is a person that meets any of the following criteria:

1) Were within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more.

2) Provided care at home to someone who is sick with COVID-19.

3) Had direct physical contact with the person (hugged, kissed, etc.) them.

4) Shared eating or drinking utensils.

OR

5) Sneezed, coughed or somehow got respiratory droplets on you.

Q: When do we know when a person can come out of isolation after they have a positive

COVID-19 test?

A: For a symptomatic person with a positive COVID-19 test, they would be released from isolation: 1) At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared, 2) At least 24 hours with no fever without the use of medication AND 3) Symptoms have improved.

For an asymptomatic person with a positive COVID-19 test, they would be released from isolation: 1) 10 days have passed since the date of the COVID-19 test.

Q: If someone is a close contact when is their quarantine over?

A: Once a person is identified as a close contact the quarantine is over 14 days after last contact with the person with COVID-19.

Follow directions from your local health department as to the last day of your quarantine. Certain situations may arise for household contacts that either can or can not separate during this time.

Q: If a person is a close contact and gets tested, can they come out of quarantine?

A: NO- If a person is a close contact and gets tested they still must still finish the 14-day quarantine. This is because during those 14 days they may develop symptoms and COVID-19.

For more information visit about the Langlade County Health Department visit bit.ly/LangladeHealth or like us of Facebook. To visit the dashboard you can use the link: bit.ly/LangladeDashboard