Frances Mae Schuman, 84

Frances Mae Schuman, of Polar, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Our Special Family in Antigo under the care of her family and LeRoyer Hospice. She had also been under the loving care of Hands with Hearts.

Frances was born on April 28, 1936 to the late Benjamin and Zelda (Zirkle) Ullman.

On April 8, 1966 she was united in marriage to Victor Schuman in Antigo. He preceded her in death in September of 1996.

Frances attended Bluebell Grade School and then went on to attend Grand Rapids School of Bible and Music.

She was a homemaker and dairy farmed in the town of Polar. She attended Antigo Bible Church where she also taught Sunday school.

Frances enjoyed tending her vegetable garden, scrapbooking, and compiling photo albums. Family was dear to Frances and she greatly enjoyed having her nieces and nephews for extended stays on the farm in the summertime.

Survivors include 2 sons, John ( friend, Carrie) and David (JoNita) Schuman both of Polar, a granddaughter; Elizabeth Schuman, 5 sisters; Betty Wright of Illinois, Mary Rose Minton of Waupaca, Bridget Berg of Aniwa, Edith Lariden of Reedsburg, Clara Jean Roseborough of Deerbrook, 4 brothers; Gust (Joyce) Ullman of Deerbrook, Donald (Laurie) Ullman of Antigo, Julius Ullman of Deerbrook, Frankie (Gail) Ullman of Antigo, 2 sister-in-laws; Melda Ullman of Waupaca and Linda Ullman of Deerbrook and a brother-in-law; Donnie Marten of Alabama.

In addition to her husband and parents, Frances was preceded in death by 3 sisters; Susan Jacobs, Marjorie Marten, Grace Merwin, 4 brothers; Charles, James, David, and infant brother Jerry.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 12:00 noon at Strasser-Roller Funeral Home. Reverend Dick Kendall will officiate. A visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Town of Polar Cemetery.

The service will be live on Strasser-Roller Funeral Home Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established in Frances’s name.