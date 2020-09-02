Ann A. Perry, 97

Ann A. Perry, of Antigo, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at her home under the care of her family and LeRoyer Hospice. She was 97 years old. She was born on September 30, 1922, in Elton, a daughter of Clifford and Callie (Ballard) Spencer. She married Dale Perry on March 8, 1946, in Wausau. He preceded her in death on July 30, 2006.

Ann was employed as the Activities Director at Eastview Nursing Home in Antigo.

She was a member and past Supreme Worthy High Priestess of the Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem, a member of the Sparks-Doernenburg American Legion Auxiliary Post 3, Antigo, and the Antigo United Methodist Church. She also volunteered with the Civil Air Patrol.

Survivors include a daughter, Kathie Ruhbusch of Antigo; a son, David (Toni) Perry of Antigo; four grandchildren, Beth, Paul, Becki, and Michael; eight great-grandchildren, Isaac, Danaya, Olivia, Colin, Angelica, Haley, Ambra, and Ean; two-step, great-grandchildren, Morgan and Amber; nieces, Kay Schroeder of Antigo and Carol Spencer of Ohio.

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by a brother, Clarence Spencer; a half-sister, Georgia James; and two half brothers, Ernest Spencer and Arnold Spencer.

A private family service will be held at the Bradley Funeral Home. Burial will take place in the Elmwood Cemetery, Antigo.