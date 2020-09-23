Community Calendar for 9/28/20 to 10/5/20

The Antigo Times/Shopper tries, the best we can, to give you up to date event information, but with the COVID-19 pandemic things change rapidly, so some of these events may have been rescheduled or cancelled. Please check with the event coordinators before planning to attend.

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry September 30th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & October 2nd 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for October will be Holiday fixings: cranberry sauce, gravy, boxed stuffing, pineapple (in juice).

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry September 28th & October 5th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), September 30th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. You will receive prepacked bags of basic food items. Tell the volunteer how many in your family and if you have a specific need for something. Thank you for your cooperation. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Annual Fall Art Show – “Kaleidoscope of Color” Saturdays & Sundays, September 19th-October 4th, 11am-3pm WOWSPACE, 114 Vinal St., Wittenberg. Includes works of art by Jean Sredl, Tim Baumhardt, Carol Strand, Carmen Duran, Jim Leuenberger and Kirk Stark. Masks will be required. Please check the website for any changes. www.wallsofwittenberg.com.

Zion Lutheran Church Blood Drive September 28th 2:30-6pm Zion Lutheran Church, 1254 S. Union St., Shawano. To schedule your life-saving appointment please call 800-280-4102. You may also register online by visiting www.save3lives.org and use Sponsor Code OT71. This blood drive is held in partnership with The Community Blood Center.

Tuesday Morning “Geezer” Bike Rides September 29th 10am Peaceful Valley Park, 420 Field Street, Antigo. Tuesday Morning “Geezer” Bike Rides will depart from Peaceful Valley Parking Area by the Heinzen Pavilion every Tuesday during the summer. They divide into groups going distances of 10 to 25 miles. The group encourages riders to go within their comfort level and have return routes for less experienced riders. The group does like to stop to smell the roses from time to time. Rides will last 1-2 hours. Contact Nick Salm at njsalm1@gmail.com for more information or to be put on his email list.

32nd Annual Caroline Colorama Fall Trail Ride October 1st-4th W12721 Buss Rd., Caroline. Join us for this event including: Music: Thurs. “Brady Luke Band”, Fri. “Fire on High”, Sat. “380’s.” Other events on Saturday include: breakfast, trail ride 10am to noon, band “308’s,” horse-shoes 11am & bean bag tournaments 1pm (Contact Pat Vanhoof at 715-853-8829), horse drawn wagon rides, vendors, craft fair, food stands. Sunday: Lions Pancake breakfast 7am to 10:30am, trail ride 9:30am, parade 1pm, Fur Traders Rendezvous, auction following parade (proceeds go to Lions Camp). For more information, go to www.carolinelionscolorama.com.

Go For It Quad & Bike Races October 3rd 7am-7pm Go For It Raceway, N1696 Hwy. 45, Antigo. Go For It Raceway will be holding Quad & Bike Racing on October 3rd as part of their Triple Crown. There is a guaranteed payout for Pro Quad TT Class. 1st – $500, 2nd – $250, 3rd – $125. For more info, go to https://www.facebook.com/Goforitraceway/

Let’s Play Bingo October 3rd 9am-Noon Heinzen Pavilion, 420 Field St., Antigo. $20 for 14 games. The first game starts at 9:30am. There will be cash & gift prizes, raffles and coffee & baked goods for sale. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Langlade County. Please call 715-627-1389 with any questions.

Discover 4-H Spa & Relaxation October 5th, 12th, 19th & 26th (Mon.) 6-7:30pm 4-H/Extension Office, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. This workshop is for youth in 7th grade and older. Join us as we explore ways to relax and enjoy life. In this workshop, we will be making homemade products and practice different relaxation & mindfulness techniques to get the most out of life. The cost is $10 per youth. Limited to 8 youth per workshop. Registration ends September 29th. To register, go to http://bit.ly/4HSpaRelax.

*Meetings*

Antigo Bike & Ski Club Meeting September 29th 6pm Heinzen Peaceful Valley Pavilion, 420 Field St., Antigo.

Antigo Optimist Club Meeting September 30th 12-1pm Game On, 623 Edison St., Antigo. Game On has implemented preventative measures for the safety of our members & community by promoting social distancing through table & chair arrangements & has implemented heightened building cleanliness. Virtual meetings will be done via webex meetings & you will be sent a link by email each Tuesday, prior to meeting. If you are interested in becoming an Antigo Optimist Club member or participate in a virtual meeting please send message through Facebook messenger.

City of Antigo Economic Development Committee Meeting October 5th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) September 30th (Weds.) 7:00pm. 727 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous September 29th, October 2nd & October 3rd (Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm. 725 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Kids Clubs September 30th 6:30pm – 7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 & CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories & small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm in the Quest Center! We will be doing our best to be cleaning surfaces before and after and keeping up with our Covid protocols! For more information, call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Antigo Country Store parking lot, 715 Superior St., Antigo every Monday from 10:00am until 4:00pm. All services are FREE & CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing & treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

GriefShare Summer Series Mondays thru November 23rd 5:30-7pm Peace Lutheran Church, Luther Conference Rm., 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. (with exception of meeting on Tuesday Sept 8th due to the Labor Day holiday) in the Fellowship Hall. Enter through the 8th Avenue Fellowship Hall doors. GriefShare​ group facilitators are Pastor Dan Kohn and Sarah Stoehr. This will be a hybrid group with either in person or Zoom participation. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed including: social distancing (except family members can sit together), disinfecting chairs/tables before & after our meetings, masking optional. GriefShare​ is a weekly video seminar featuring some of the nation’s foremost experts on grief recovery topics. Each seminar is combined with a small group discussion time to allow group participants to talk about the content of the seminar and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one. Please call Peace Lutheran Ministries​ at ​715-623-2200​ for more information. This program is FREE and open to anyone from the Antigo area who is experiencing grief & loss.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.