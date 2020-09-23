Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 9/28/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Friday, September 11th

A subject came to the Safety Building to turn in a counterfeit $100 bill that they found at an address on Hwy. 64.

Saturday, September 12th

Officers took a subject into custody during a follow-up investigation at an address on Superior Street. They were transported to Corrections.

Sunday, September 13th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Clermont Street and 2nd Avenue. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was taken into custody.

Tuesday, September 15th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on North Avenue.

Wednesday, September 16th

Officers responded to a report of theft at an area business on S. Superior Street. A clerk was told by a truck driver that they had witnessed a gas drive off of over $300. The vehicle left in an unknown direction of travel. A teletype was sent to surrounding agencies about the incident.

Thursday, September 17th

Officers responded to a report of a retail theft in progress at an area business on Hwy. 64. The suspect left going north on Hwy. 45.

Officers responded to a report of a theft from an area business on Neva Road. The caller told officers that $120.00 had been stolen from the office when they had gone to the restroom.

Officers responded to a report of retail theft at an area business on Hwy. 64. The caller told officers that they had the shoplifter in the office. The subject was referred for retail theft and bail jumping.

Saturday, September 19th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an address on Hwy. 64.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an area business on Jerome Street. Property damage only.

Sunday, September 20th

Officers stopped a vehicle at 7th Avenue and Field Street. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated.

Officers responded to a report of retail theft at an area business on Hwy. 64.

Monday, September 21st

Officers responded to a report of an attempted burglary at an area business on Neva Road. The manager told officers that when they got to work it appeared that someone had tried to get inside. There were pry marks and paint chips on the ground and a door was open.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Monday, September 7th

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting that his daughter had been in an accident at Hwy. 55 and Cty. Rd. K. The caller told them that she had come over a hill, was blinded by the sun and went off of the roadway. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed.

Tuesday, September 8th

Officers responded to a report of an older black SUV in the ditch at Cty. Rd. AA and Crestwood Road. The vehicle was towed out. The driver was given a verbal warning about vehicle registration.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Cty. Rd. J, about ½ mile from Forest Road on the north side. A black vehicle had struck a power pole. The driver was not intoxicated. The vehicle was towed.

Friday, September 11th

Officers assisted with a fire call at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. N for a vehicle on fire.

Saturday, September 12th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. X and Western Avenue. The caller told officers that someone hit a pole and lines were down. They also said that the vehicle left and was traveling east on Cty. Rd. X. The vehicle was described as a black truck with a red tool box in the back. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle. Looking at the power pole, it appeared to have moved about 4 inches, but was still in good shape. WPS was notified.

Sunday, September 13th

Officers stopped a vehicle on Antigo Street in Elcho. One male subject in the vehicle was identified as a runaway from Marathon County. He was taken into custody and transported to the Safety Building.

Monday, September 14th

Officers responded to a report of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at an address on Antigo Street.

A subject came to the Safety Building to report a theft that occurred at an address on Stevens Springs Road.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. T.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a subject reporting that a car just went into the ditch by their home at North Avenue and N. Langlade Road. The vehicle got pulled out of the ditch and then headed north on North Avenue. Officers stopped the vehicle at North Avenue and Neva Road. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control and was given written warnings for having no proof of insurance and leaving the scene of an accident.

Tuesday, September 15th

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Hwy. 55. The driver of one vehicle was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at an address on Fish Hatchery Road. There appeared to be significant damage to several buildings. Windows were broken. A lock was broken. The interior had been trashed and it appeared that someone had attempted to start a fire inside.

Thursday, September 17th

Officers assisted with a fire call at an address on Lake Street. There was a gas leak in the home. WPS was contacted.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident with injuries at Kennedy Road and Cty. Rd. J. Both vehicles were towed.

Friday, September 18th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Cty. Rd. T and Hwy. 45. Property damage only.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a male reporting that his wife had crashed her motorcycle at Cty. Rd. B and Cty. Rd. C. He told officers that a deer had run out in front of him and he was able to avoid it, but then his wife crashed trying to avoid hitting him. He thought her leg may be broken.

Officers received a call from a subject reporting a break-in at an address on Cty. Rd. K. They told officers that several firearms, bows, power equipment and household items had been taken. The caller told officers that they would get them an itemized list of everything that was missing.

Sunday, September 20th

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting an accident at an address on Cty. Rd. F. The caller told officers that a truck had just struck his brother’s vehicle while it was parked and then the striking vehicle tried to keep driving. The vehicle then pulled over.

Monday, September 21st

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting that on August 30th, someone had attempted to break into some storage units on Knight Road. The caller told officers that she had several pictures from a camera on the lot and she would give them to the officers when they arrived.

Tuesday, September 22nd

Officers responded to a 911 call from a male reporting that he had hit a bear at Hwy. 52 and Cty. Rd. S. The caller told officers that he was not injured and his truck was drivable, but the bear was in the ditch and needed to be dispatched.

Officers responded to a call from a male on Koszarek Road reporting a vehicle in the ditch.

Officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries to a male subject at Hwy. 45 and Old 26 Road. The Fire Department responded and an EMS helicopter was notified. The vehicle was towed.

Wednesday, September 23rd

Officers assisted the Forest County Sheriff’s Department in locating a vehicle believed to be occupied with a suspect from an assault in Forest County. The suspect struck a person with a metal bat and was believed to still have the bat with him. Officers located the vehicle at an area business on Hwy. 64. The male suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Forest County line for transfer.