PUBLISHER’S LETTER

The Artist Within

Dear Reader,

Recently I took possession of an art set, complete with easel, paints, sketch pads and canvases. There was a time years ago I painted as a child. I painted the stars in the skies and everything I could see in it. Then I moved on as the world creeped in with commitments and responsibilities that captured and impounded my precious time.

I believe there’s a latent artist within all of us and we were all meant to create in one way, shape or form. There’s much inside of us that is worthwhile which can be expressed in pictures or words or handcrafted materials if we awaken it.

Yes, we’re doing a lot of things right now—careers, school, events of some kind. We’re busy in so many useful but artificial ways. But like I said, there is an artist in all of us. We just need to discover and develop it to bring it out. The world needs us as artists to bring out the goodness in the everything of being.

I believe I’m going to see how I might stir the artist in me right now. I’m going to get that painting set out and see what I’ve got. In the process I might give a little more back to the world and perhaps a little back to myself. Be the artist you have been gifted with… it all starts with a try.

Patrick Wood

Publisher