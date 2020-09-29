PUBLISHER’S LETTER

Two Worlds Merging

DEAR READER,

I am currently visiting two of my grandsons; Patrick who is three and Michael who is one. While they are still very young, I am able to discern that they are both good natured, have good senses of humor and are imbued with silent compassions of the human heart.

In a way, I had entered into a smallish cocoon of wee folks who are not yet the greatest thinkers of the world nor do they offer different flavors of knowledge or wisdom. Rather they are nonjudgmental, loving without conditions, and innocent in how they manage their affairs in the day to day humdrum of life. They play with their toys; they play with each other; they play with our hearts.

A witness to these gentle souls was for me like being in a refuge away from the outside chaos of a dog-eat-dog warlike world. Here was an oasis of Mary Poppins and Mr. Rogers and baseball, freeing the mind from the clutter of the steroids of power, greed and money.

One walks in to this contagious, magical aura that transcends space and time, and finds a peaceful heart that translates to a meaningful life. Hopefully the warrior costume and accoutrements are left behind when the visit is over and it’s back in the saddle once more… the sword replaced by the branch of conciliation.

Patrick Wood

Publisher