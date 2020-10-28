Community Calendar for 11/2/20 to 11/9/20

The Antigo Times/Shopper tries, the best we can, to give you up to date event information, but with the COVID-19 pandemic things change rapidly, so some of these events may have been rescheduled or cancelled. Please check with the event coordinators before planning to attend.

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry November 4th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & November 6th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for November will be baking supplies. The following is a testimonial from an individual helped by the Antigo Community Food Pantry recently: “I just got out of jail and am using the food pantry until I am able to get a job.”

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry November 2nd & November 9th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), November 4th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. You will receive prepacked bags of basic food items. Tell the volunteer how many in your family and if you have a specific need for something. Thank you for your cooperation. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Basic Welding November 3rd 6-8:30pm Northcentral Technical College – Antigo Campus, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. Looking to learn how to weld or to improve your existing welding skills? This hands-on course will provide you with the fundamentals of the welding process. Includes safety fundamentals and provides an overview of common welding processes. Participants will receive time to practice basic welds during the course. For more information, please call 715-623-7601.

Canine (Dog) Obedience Training November 5th 5-7pm Northcentral Technical College – Antigo Campus, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. In this six-week course, students will learn about canine psychology, senses, dog training, dog obedience, solving behavioral disorders, and much more. This course is appropriate for puppies or dogs with little to no prior obedience training and for dog owners with little to no training or knowledge. Participants will have the opportunity to bring their canine companion with them to all six classes. For more information, please call 715-623-7601.

National Guard COVID-19 Testing Clinic November 6th 8am-4pm Langlade County Health Services Gym, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. The Langlade County Health Department will be hosting a Nation Guard COVID-19 Testing Clinic on November 6th, 20th and December 4th. Testing is free. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be followed. For more information, please call 715-627-6250.

Basic Life Support (CPR) November 7th 8am-12:30pm Northcentral Technical College – Antigo Campus, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. This American Heart Association approved course covers adult and pediatric CPR and FBAO, two-rescuer CPR, barrier devices and AED. The course focuses on the needs of the professional caregiver. Successful completion includes American Heart Association certification that is valid for two years. Textbook required, can be purchased in Antigo. For more information, please call 715-623-7601.

Perdition Pines Haunted Event November 7th 7pm-Midnight & November 8th 6:30-10:30pm Perdition Pines Haunted Event, N1385 Cty. Rd. D, Antigo. Perdition Pines Haunted Event welcomes its guests to its third year of terror, screaming select Saturdays & Sundays this fall, featuring “Deadwood Grove (Cemetery)” & “Forest of Carnage!” Get your friends together & get scared! After a short walk through the woods to get to our attraction, check into our ticket booth to get your event wristband. Enjoy snacks & beverages around a warm fire from our ticket/concessions booth while waiting for group numbers to be called up to begin your haunted experience. COVID-19 UPDATE: Exposure to COVID-19 is an inherent risk in any public location where people are present; we cannot guarantee you will not be exposed during your visit. Perdition Pines Haunted Event has made the necessary changes to its attractions to help reduce the risk of exposure to Coronavirus. General admission is $10, VIP admission is $20. Tickets are cash only onsite or buy online at www.perditionpineshaunt.com/tickets. Free parking. Not handicapped accessible. No restrooms on site. For more information, go to www.perditionpineshaunt.com.

Peace Lutheran Virtual Christmas Gala November 9th-13th This year’s Christmas Gala will be conducted virtually, featuring an online-only auction with a wide variety of high-quality items, baskets, handmade good & décor and several elegantly-decorated Christmas trees. The online event will be hosted and managed by North Central Sales, LLC. To view our entire selection of auction items, visit northcentralsales.com, beginning November 9th-13th, ending at 6pm.

*Meetings*

City of Antigo Economic Development Committee Meeting November 2nd 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Antigo Optimist Club Meeting November 4th 12-1pm Game On, 623 Edison St., Antigo. Game On has implemented preventative measures for the safety of our members & community by promoting social distancing through table & chair arrangements & has implemented heightened building cleanliness. Virtual meetings will be done via webex meetings & you will be sent a link by email each Tuesday, prior to meeting. If you are interested in becoming an Antigo Optimist Club member or participate in a virtual meeting please send message through Facebook messenger.

Park, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting November 9th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) November 4th (Weds.) 7:00pm 727 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous November 3rd, November 6th & November 7th (Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 725 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Healthy Respect Support Group November 3rd 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Kids Clubs November 4th 6:30pm – 7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 & CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories & small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm in the Quest Center! We will be doing our best to be cleaning surfaces before and after and keeping up with our Covid protocols! For more information, call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry November 4th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where junior & senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, please call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Antigo Country Store parking lot, 715 Superior St., Antigo every Monday from 10:00am until 4:00pm. All services are FREE & CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing & treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

GriefShare Summer Series Mondays thru November 23rd 5:30-7pm Peace Lutheran Church, Luther Conference Rm., 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. (with exception of meeting on Tuesday Sept 8th due to the Labor Day holiday) in the Fellowship Hall. Enter through the 8th Avenue Fellowship Hall doors. GriefShare​ group facilitators are Pastor Dan Kohn and Sarah Stoehr. This will be a hybrid group with either in person or Zoom participation. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed including: social distancing (except family members can sit together), disinfecting chairs/tables before & after our meetings, masking optional. GriefShare​ is a weekly video seminar featuring some of the nation’s foremost experts on grief recovery topics. Each seminar is combined with a small group discussion time to allow group participants to talk about the content of the seminar and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one. Please call Peace Lutheran Ministries​ at ​715-623-2200​ for more information. This program is FREE and open to anyone from the Antigo area who is experiencing grief & loss.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.