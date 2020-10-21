Mary Catherine Greeno, 74

Mary Catherine Greeno was born in Bay City, Michigan on October 13th, 1945 to Frank and Mary Ann (Frieders) Oesterreicher. Mary moved with her family to Antigo, Wisconsin, where she spent much of her childhood. After finishing high school in 1964, she moved to Oshkosh where she attended the University of Wisconsin and started a job at Wisconsin Telephone. Mary’s position at the telephone company led her to Minneapolis, where she became interested becoming a flight attendant – a career that in many ways defined her life, as she was able to travel the world and explore her love of art and culture.

Mary’s career at Northwest Airlines began in 1969 and spanned 35 years. She took great pride in providing a safe and comfortable environment for people as they traveled domestically and internationally – but her career was highlighted by the many life-long friendships she developed. She routinely spoke of her colleagues as her extended family and loved being able to travel the world with the wonderful people she worked with.

While at Northwest, Mary also met her husband, Dean Greeno. They married in 1979 and moved from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Spokane, Washington in 1984. In Spokane, Mary balanced her career, raising her children, and taking part in an array of volunteer activities. She loved the arts and supported local theaters wherever she lived. She was also quick to volunteer at her children’s schools and in the community.

Mary also loved Hawaii, where she and Dean spent many years after they retired. Ultimately, they returned to the Coeur d’Alene area to be closer to their grandchildren and to spend as much time as they could at Priest Lake, where they shared a cabin with friends and family for the last 30 years.

Mary was a wonderful partner, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her energy for life and ability to make people feel important and loved kept friends and family connected throughout her life. Mary had a gift for making spaces, occasions and life beautiful, special and fun.

Mary passed away on September 30th in Post Falls, Idaho after contracting COVID-19. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dean, her parents, Mary and Frank, and her brother, Charlie. She is survived by her sons Darren (Leah) Greeno and Mitchell Greeno, daughters Marney (Douglas) Zellers and Mandee (Kurt) Vigesaa, six grandchildren, brother George, and sisters Jeanne, Carol, and Jan.

A memorial site has been established to share memories of Mary at mary-greeno.forevermissed.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research.