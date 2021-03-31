Gov. Evers Releases Statement Regarding Supreme Court Decision

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today released the following statement regarding the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision striking down the governor’s face covering order effective immediately:

“Since the beginning of this pandemic, I’ve worked to keep Wisconsinites healthy and safe, and I’ve trusted the science and public health experts to guide our decision making. Our fight against COVID-19 isn’t over—while we work to get folks vaccinated as quickly as we can, we know wearing a mask saves lives, and we still need Wisconsinites to mask up so we can beat this virus and bounce back from this pandemic.”